Spain | “All bodies are beach-ready” – The Spanish government launched a campaign encouraging women of all shapes to go to the beaches

The campaign of the Spanish Ministry of Equality is trying to get rid of stereotypes related to what kind of people it is appropriate to go to the beach.

“El Verano también es nuestro.”

Summer is also ours, declares the summer campaign of the Spanish Ministry of Equality, which encourages women of all shapes and sizes to go to the beach on their own.

The campaign and accompanying image was released this week and has received a lot of attention outside of Spain as well. Financial media have written about it, among others Bloombergthe British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and a British magazine The Guardian.

In the campaign photo there are five drawn women of different looks and ages on the beach. One of the women in the campaign photo is in the picture without a bikini top, and she has had a mastectomy.

The campaign wants to make it clear that “all bodies are in beach condition”, writes the Spanish Minister of Social Affairs Ione Belarra on Twitter.

“We have the right to enjoy our lives as we are, without shame or guilt. Summer is meant for everyone,” writes Belarra.

The Spanish women’s institute, whose director, is also involved in the campaign Antonia Morillas on the other hand, wrote on Wednesday that preconceived expectations about women’s bodies affect women’s self-esteem and prevent them from enjoying the summer as themselves.

Soon after its release, the campaign also gathered opposition. Some of the online comments called for a similar campaign regarding men and their bodies.

Long-term left-wing politician Cayo Lara on the other hand, said that the whole campaign is absurd and tries to “create problems where there are none”.