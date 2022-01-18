Cryptocurrencies are a reality on a global scale, but legislation is lacking. However, some countries have defined some rules to control this “new” trend that influences part of the economy.

According to recent information, Spain will begin to tighten the siege on advertising about cryptocurrencies. Find out what will change starting in February:

+ Elon Musk ‘overcomes’ Bitcoin and makes bold bet on cryptocurrencies; Look

This Monday (17), Spain decided to regulate cryptocurrency advertising, including through social media, tasking the stock market supervisor with authorizing mass campaigns and ensuring that investors are aware of the risks.

The Spanish government has informed that advertisers and companies that sell crypto assets will have to inform the supervisory body of the CNMV (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores) at least 10 days in advance about the content of campaigns targeting more than 100,000 people.

According to what is known, the new regulations will take effect from February and will allow the CNMV to specifically monitor the advertising of all types of crypto and cryptocurrency assets and the warnings about the risks involved in investments.

The rules apply to everyone, from individual people to, for example, influencers with more than 100k followers. To advertise and promote crypto assets, they will have to notify the watchdog in advance of promotional publications and warn of risks.

