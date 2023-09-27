The leader of the Popular Party (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, lost this Wednesday, September 27, his first vote in the Congress of Deputies to obtain the Presidency of the next government of Spain. The parliamentarians were called to a new vote for Friday, October 29. However, the conservative leader still does not have the votes necessary to achieve the investiture.

As expected, Alberto Núñez Feijóo suffered his first defeat in his bid to be the next president of the Spanish government.

With 178 votes against and 172 in favor, The opposition leader did not reach the at least 176 votes necessary to be sworn in. He only had the support of Vox, the Navarro People’s Union (UPN) and the Canarian Coalition (CC).

The Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), headed by the president of the current Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the left-wing allied group Sumar voted against, as well as EH Bildu, the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV) and the Galician Nationalist Bloc (BNG). ).

Given this result, the parliamentarians were summoned to a new vote in 48 hours, next Friday, October 30, when Feijóo must obtain the simple majority.

It will be his last opportunity to reach the Moncloa Palace after being proposed as a candidate by King Felipe VI, after the inconclusive elections on July 23.

In those elections, the PP won first place, but no party achieved the necessary majority, at least 176 seats, to form a government. Political alliances are crucial in this scenario.

In the hypothetical event that Feijóo again experiences defeat in the vote on Friday this week, Time will begin to run for a new candidate for the investiture to be presented: Pedro Sánchez.

After weeks of negotiations between the bench of the current president of the Government and the Catalan independence parties, the leader of the PSOE would have the necessary support.

However, it depends on the votes of separatist politicians and at the center of their demands are both amnesty for the leaders who carried out the Catalan independence referendum in 2017, not authorized by Madrid, and a new popular consultation on the independence of that autonomous community.

These are sensitive issues in the country that cause wide division and have become key issues in discussions to form the next government.

In recent days, Catalan leaders such as the spokesperson for the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), Raquel Sans, took the amnesty for granted. Sans even pointed out that the parties are currently discussing “more technical issues,” but Sánchez has not publicly confirmed that version.

If neither Feijóo nor Sánchez pass the investiture votes, the Spaniards will return to the polls.

With local media