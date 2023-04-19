Spain, agreement found for the new housing law: stop to rent increases

The first organic law on housing since the end of Francoism. After lengthy negotiations, an agreement was reached between the parties supporting the current Spanish government to stop the rent race. The reform, one of the priorities of the coalition in government since 2019, was passed a year ago by the executive but seemed to have been archived by now, until the announcement of the agreement last Friday.

Under the proposal, rent increases will be independent of inflation and limited to 2 percent for this year and 3 percent for 2024. Furthermore, it will no longer be the tenant who pays the commission to the agency but the landlord.

One of the central aspects of the reform concerns the status of “large owners” that the autonomous communities will also be able to assign to natural persons who own more than five houses and not just to legal ones. Those within this designation may be subject to rent controls for housing located in areas classified as “stressed.”

As reported by Il Manifesto, the proposal also makes it easier for local administrations to declare an area “stressed”: it will be sufficient that the cost of housing exceeds 30 percent of the average income of families in the area or that in the last 5 years the costs of rents have grown by more than 3 percent relative to inflation. In these areas it will be possible to impose a ceiling on new rents and also on existing ones. Evictions that do not have a pre-established date and time will also be prohibited.

The associations representing the tenants have declared themselves only partially satisfied and have denounced the regulatory vacuum that could push property owners to resort to seasonal rentals. The rule that allows price increases of up to 10 percent after the implementation of improvements has also been criticized.

The opposition’s response is tough, with the People’s Party having promised not to apply the new rules in the regions where it governs. The president of the community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has also suggested an appeal to the Constitutional Court.