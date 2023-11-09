The Spanish Socialist Party and Junts, political formation of the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont, have reached an agreement according to which the Catalan independentists will support the investiture of Pedro Sanchez as prime minister. In exchange, an amnesty law will be promoted for those convicted, accused or under investigation for the attempted secession of Catalonia.

Sanchez has thus overcome the most difficult obstacle to reaching the majority in the Congress of Deputies which will allow him to remain in Moncloa. The socialists still have to sign the agreement with the Basque Nationalist Party (PNV), which however should not be problematic as the group has already announced that it would support the investiture of the socialist. With the support of Junts and the PNV, Sanchez would reach 178 votes in favor in Congress, two more than the absolute majority, which would allow him to gain confidence in the first vote. It is possible that the investiture session will be held as early as Monday or Tuesday.

The agreement between the PSOE and Junts should be made official and signed today in Brussels, where negotiations between the two political groups were held. The parties are then expected to illustrate the details of the agreement. The negotiations have overcome several obstacles this week: the right-wing protests and the clashes that occurred near the PSOE headquarters, the CSM’s negative opinion on an amnesty law, Puigdemont’s involvement in the investigation into the Catalan independence platform Tsunami Democràtic, a to which the investigating judge Manuel García-Castellón attributes acts of terrorism and lastly the letter from the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, addressed to two ministers of the interim government, in which Sanchez’s executive is asked for detailed information regarding the future law of amnesty.