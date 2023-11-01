The agreement between the head of the acting Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the Catalan president, the pro-independence Pere Aragonès, puts the investiture in Spain on track, while raising harsh criticism from right-wing parties.

The PSOE and Esquerra Republicana reached an agreement last night that includes approving an amnesty law for Catalan politicians convicted of the 2017 secessionist attempt, something that is also demanded by the party of former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont – who has since fled to Belgium -, whose votes They are key for the socialist Sánchez to be sworn in as president.

The agreement also extends the amnesty to Catalan pro-independence civil associations, investigated for alleged terrorism crimes, which this Wednesday, November 1, aroused strong criticism from right-wing groups.

The coordinator of the conservative Popular Party (PP), Elías Bendodo, assured that the independence movement “sells its votes at whatever price it wants because Sánchez is going to buy them in exchange for obtaining his investiture.”

Eight conservative members of the General Council of the Judiciary requested this Wednesday that an extraordinary plenary session be held to address the amnesty, which they consider a “measure to abolish the rule of law” that “violates the Constitution.”

In the elections last July in Spain, the party with the most votes was the conservative PP, with 137 seats, an insufficient majority to form a Government, and in the absence of support from other groups – beyond the far-right Vox – Sánchez is trying to reissue the current coalition Executive with leftist forces.

The socialists (PSOE), with 121 seats, need the vote of 176 deputies in a Congress of 350 to form a Government, something that now seems closer.

PSOE and ERC “unlock the last details”

As confirmed last night by the PSOE and the Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC) in a joint statement, Sánchez and Aragonès “unlocked the final details” of the future amnesty law and an agreement for the investiture that will also contain “political and economic issues” to develop during the legislature.

Pedro Sánchez, President of the Government since 2018, has until the 27th of this month to attend the investiture and, if he does not obtain the necessary votes, new general elections would be held in Spain on January 14.

EFE