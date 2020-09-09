A nurse takes the temperature of a person in a brief coronavirus testing middle in Madrid the place the well being state of affairs is once more important. (OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)

The figures communicate for themselves: between 8 and 9,000 new circumstances of coronavirus contamination each day. Spain has greater than 534,000 circumstances, with an “incidence charge” of 106 contaminated individuals per 100,000 inhabitants, twice as many as in France. Madrid, the capital, has as soon as once more change into the epicenter of the epidemic: there may be virtually a 3rd of the brand new circumstances listed.

On the town, the places of work of basic practitioners, the primary to make diagnoses, are overflowing and in hospitals, Covid sufferers are occupying increasingly beds. A number of institutions elsewhere have determined to postpone, as soon as once more, non-urgent operations or some have been on maintain since March. Close to the airport a brand new hospital is beneath development. A huge complicated which already has its nickname: “the pandemic hospital”. Will probably be in a position to accommodate 1,000 sufferers within the occasion of a well being disaster. The concrete mixers are working at full velocity, however it is not going to emerge from the bottom earlier than November, too late to face this second wave which, nonetheless, impacts youthful sufferers and is much less deadly than within the spring.

Because the “first wave” which handed over the nation, medical doctors have probably not had time to breathe. It isn’t an issue of kit: the well being buildings don’t lack masks, gloves or respirators, however women and men! A lot in order that the Union of Medical doctors of the Group of Madrid, Amyts, threatens to strike. It requires hiring and limiting the variety of sufferers: 30 per day most, and less than 60 as at this time.

In # Spain, algunos hospitalales de Madrid ya sufren una segunda ola de contagios de # COVID_19. Las camas para la atención de estos pacientes se han duplicado en menos de tres semanas. pic.twitter.com/INfP9EkRR8 – Criterio Noticias (@ criterio997FM) September 8, 2020

A gaggle of caregivers plans to file a grievance in opposition to the regional authorities – competent in well being issues. Others wrote an open letter, calling on regional authorities to behave to “stop an extra collapse of the system”. In Spain, well being professionals have been rather more than elsewhere in Europe affected by the coronavirus, as much as 20% of sufferers.

Confronted with the rebound of the epidemic, Spain is paying for its lengthy austerity coverage in well being. In any case, this is likely one of the doable explanations. Well being facilities, which have suffered important finances cuts, should not in a position at this time to rapidly deal with optimistic circumstances. It may be three, 4 days earlier than we ask somebody with whom he has been involved, it doesn’t assist to include the epidemic.

One other issue comes into play: politics. On this decentralized nation, tensions are frequent between the central energy and the 17 autonomous communities, which at first struggled to just accept and apply the well being guidelines imposed by Madrid. Because the finish of the state of emergency, it’s they who’ve taken over the administration of the epidemic, however, in a rush to revive financial exercise, most of them are doing “their very own”, by making selections. with out coordinating on sporting a masks, closing nightclubs … Most areas haven’t hesitated to resort to new confinements (generally very localized, on the scale of a neighborhood for instance), to include new houses. This has not made the contaminations curve bend, nor has the sporting of a masks, obligatory from Could in closed public locations, and because the finish of August, in lecture rooms and playgrounds from the start of Could. age of 6.

The tradition of events and gatherings with associates, particularly in summer season, amongst younger individuals, is one other issue recognized within the resumption of the epidemic.

The Spaniards, who don’t hesitate to talk of “trauma” to evoke the epidemic (30,000 useless, and probably the most drastic and longest confinements in your entire European Union), are actually frightened of the rebound that’s rising. Some mother and father, furthermore, now not wish to ship their kids to high school, for lack of adequate well being ensures. The correct to well being, they are saying, takes priority over the precise to training. Conduct which, on paper, is punishable by fines and jail phrases. In June, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez triumphantly assured that the virus had been “defeated”. At the moment he says to himself “involved”.