Spain, Sanchez obtains the trust of Parliament: elected prime minister for the third time. Schlein: “Adelante Pedro”

The socialist leader, Pedro Sanchez, was confirmed as head of the Spanish government, ending four months of political stalemate in Madrid. The 51-year-old prime minister prevailed in Parliament, obtaining 179 votes in favor and 171 against. All seven deputies belonging to the Catalan separatist Junts party, which had the power to make Sanchez prime minister or force Spain to hold new elections, voted in favor of him. The same was done by the sole representative of the Canary Islands Coalition, who last month voted in favor of the leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, in his attempt – then failed – to form a government.

As expected, the 171 deputies from Feijoo’s party, the far-right group Vox, as well as the Navarre Union, voted against the socialist candidate.

Sanchez’s victory ends a period of political tension that began in May, when the socialist leader called early elections after the heavy electoral defeat of the PSOE in the local elections. At the time, the socialist leader said that Spaniards needed to “clarify which political forces want to take the initiative” and that it was time to let voters “define the political direction of the country”. After a tough campaign, voters responded to Sanchez’s call by electing a suspended Parliament, in which both the left-wing and right-wing political blocs failed to achieve a majority. Sanchez, however, worked to secure the support of the separatist parties, starting to negotiate agreements with each of them.

The most complex agreement was the one signed with the Junts party, led by former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont. The separatist leader, who has been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium since the failed 2017 Catalan independence referendum, called for an amnesty for people prosecuted for actions linked to the movement. Although Sanchez has long argued that it is impossible because it is contrary to the Spanish Constitution, on Monday her party presented a bill to grant an amnesty for people involved in the Catalan independence movement over the last 10 years.

During the heated debate that preceded the vote, the leader of the People’s Party accused Sanchez of “political corruption”, having made agreements “against the general interest” and motivated exclusively by “personal advantage”. Feijoo argued that the amnesty bill will revive the Catalan independence movement, threatening the integrity of Spain. “No one has done more for the separatist cause than Mr. Sanchez,” he said.

“Adelante, Pedro! Good job to Pedro Sanchez, re-elected prime minister with an absolute majority. Good news for Spain and for Europe”. As Elly Schlein on social media.

