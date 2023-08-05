The Spanish team put an end to doubts about its performance in the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with a 5-1 win against Switzerland to qualify for the quarterfinals. Aitana Bonmatí stood out with two goals and became the beacon for her team during the match. In the second match of the day, Japan once again showed that they are favorites for the title after beating Norway 3-1. Hinata Miyazawa is the tournament’s top scorer with five goals.

#Spain #advances #quarterfinals #Womens #World #Cup #powerful #selection #Japan