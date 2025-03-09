The Spanish delegation added its Fourth Medal In the European Athletics Championship on the covered track, which is played in Appealoorn (Netherlands), thanks to the 4×400 male relay silver, achieved at the last moment and with Finish photo included.

Markel Fernández, Manuel Guijarro, Óscar Husillos and Bernat Erta They achieved the second step of the podium from less to more with Erta putting their heads and falling to the ground to certify the silver with New national record (3: 05.18)behind the Netherlands (3: 04.95) and ahead of Belgium (3: 05.18).

To the Gold in triple jump from Ana Peleteirothe bronzes in length and 400 meters from Lester Lescay and Paula Sevillathis silver joined in the 4×400 male on a last day that ended shortly after with the fourth place touching the medals and also with a record of Spain (3: 25.68) of the 4×400 female composed of Paula Sevilla, Eva Santidrián, Daniela Fra and Blanca Hervás.