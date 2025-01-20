Spain will go to the main round of the World Cup, where continuity to the quarterfinals is played, as second in group F, but with the same points (3) as Sweden thanks to a heroic second half and an epic end to the match, in which who scored 6 goals (23-17) in the last quarter.

The faith of these irreducible Hispanics and Professor Jordi Ribera’s little book, attacking without a goalkeeper and putting Ian Barrufet in advance in the 5:1 defense, made the small miracle of the rejuvenated team possible. They will go to the second phase with only one point less than the surprising Portugal (4), Friday’s rival. Norway (0) and Brazil (2) also await him.

Bad start

With Daniel Dujshebaev and Tarrafeta as creators, Spain did not perform against a strong Swedish team in defense

Spain and Sweden are two old acquaintances in handball. They have faced each other 64 times, with 33 victories for Spain and 30 for Sweden, and only one draw. Although the immediate precedents did not smile on the Hispanics, who fell in the Paris Games in the group stage (29-26), and in the final of the 2022 European Championship (27-26), although they retaliated in part with the bronze in the 2023 World Cup (39-36).

Playing for first place in group F, Jordi Ribera chose the same 16 as against Japan, handing the starting baton to Ian Tarrafeta and Daniel Dujshebaev (he left Casado on the bench). But the start was not good, especially because Spain did not find the rhythm in the game and because Lagergren, Magdeburg’s brilliant right back, was inspired (3 goals in 10 minutes) and the Hispanic defense did not close well. Thus, from 1-2 for Garciandía it went to 7-4 after two goals in a row from Karlsson and a penalty from Wanne. Spain remained blank for almost 7 minutes, crashing against a forceful defense like the Swedish one.

Möller’s 8-4, only in the six meters evidencing the gap in the Spanish 6:0, forced Ribera to stop the clock (15m), because the match was bleeding out. The Sarrià de Ter coach brought in Casado and Alex Dujshebaev to put order in the first line, which had a lot of losses in the creation.

The tactical movement had no effect and Ribera played the Petar Cikusa card, whom he brought on the court at 23 minutes with 14-8. Spain hit rock bottom at 15-8, with Wanne on the counterattack, a dangerous, very heavy -7. Between the Blaugrana centre-back and Ferran Solé’s penalty, they closed the gap before the break and made up the score (16-11), which did not hide the bad feelings: weak defense, no legs, no intensity; lack of wingers and lack of counterattacks (only 1 of the 11 goals).

Looking for the comeback

Ribera found the key by playing 6 against 7, and placing Ian Barrufet in advance at 5:1 and Sweden was short-circuited

After the break, Ribera brought on Sergey Hernández in goal looking for a boost. Daniel Dujshebaev’s 16-12 lead fueled hopes of a comeback, but it was a mirage. Sweden didn’t even flinch and continued doing their thing, disheveled, with Lagergren unrestrained (7 goals in 40 minutes) and Palicka aborting any Spanish attempt to get back into the game.

Ribera’s last tactical attempt was to place Ian Barrufet forward in the 5:1 defense to hinder Swedish circulation and force recoveries. It was of some use, because the Nordics did not score so easily and Spain came within just 2 goals thanks to the good hand of Ferran Solé from the wing and the flashes of Garciandía and Javi Rodríguez in the six meters (25-23 at 51m ). A result that forced Apelgren to call time to prevent the game from going away.

heart attack ending

Spain tied the score (28-28) with one minute left after a brave reaction

Carlsbogard, the Blaugrana winger, gave life to Sweden (26-23, with 6m30s left) and Jordi Ribera stopped the clock to reorganize the Hispanic attacks with another tactic, changing to the zone pivots. Ian Tarrafeta made it 26-24, but Garciandía failed in one-on-one after a recovery, wasting the opportunity to get within one goal.

They did not faint Hispanicsclinging to their claw, bravery and courage that they inherit from generation to generation. In a recovery by Ian Barrufet, Spain hung on to Sweden’s hump with Daniel Dujshebaev’s 27-26 and Ian Tarrafet tied the score at 28 with 1m10s remaining. Hispanics regained their pulse.

The Nordics did not fail in their attack with a penalty goal (29-28). Spain had the last ball with 30 seconds on the scoreboard. Alex Dujshebaev played it and scored 29-29 with six seconds left. A goal worth gold, a point, going to the main phase with 3, with more options to be one of the two qualified for the quarterfinals.

Fair-play gesture

Pérez de Vargas avoided the expulsion of his Barça teammate

Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas had a nice gesture of sportsmanship. At 20-15, in a penalty taken by his Barça teammate Hampus Wanne hit him in the face with the ball after touching him on the arm. The Hungarian referee understood that the shot went directly to the face and sent off the Swedish winger. Gonzalo made the referee rectify by explaining how it had gone, and Wanne was not sent off. Hampus thanked him.