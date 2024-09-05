The Spanish Paralympic team has equalled the medal tally for the Tokyo 2020 Games with 36 medals, by achieving four podium finishes. Swimming continues to be a source of medals for the Spanish team, which has already accumulated 17 medals in this discipline alone. Nuria Marqués has won silver in the 200m combined swimming and Anastasiya Dmytriv has won bronze in the same category. Sergio Garrote has won the silver medal in road cycling, after winning gold on Wednesday in the time trial. The medal with which the Spanish team has closed the day on Thursday was the bronze won by Álvaro del Amo in the discus throw.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, went to Paris yesterday with the Minister of Education and Sports, Pilar Alegría, to visit the Spanish delegation and show their support from the stands. “We have come to vindicate the example of life of overcoming and competition that they have,” said Sánchez.

Nuria Marqués, who was born with a leg disability that led to its amputation, won the silver medal in the 200m medley in the SM9 category — for individual medley swimmers who have limited arm and leg coordination or no limbs — on Thursday. The Barcelona native clocked a time of 2m 34.19s, placing second.

Nuria Marquès (left) and Anastasiya Dmytriv (right) pose with their medals in the 200m medley SM9 on Thursday. CPE (CPE)

Behind Marqués, another Spaniard. At 16 years old, the Andalusian of Ukrainian origin Anastasiya Dmytriv, who has a disability in her right arm, has won the bronze medal in the same category as Marqués with a time of 2m 37.64s. Dmytriv has three medals in these Games, two bronzes and a gold won in the 100m breaststroke category, with which she opened the Spanish Paralympic medal table at the Paris 2024 Games on August 30.

In cycling, Sergio Garrote has won silver in the C1 road cycling category (the category with the greatest physical disability), after winning gold in the time trial on Wednesday. The 45-year-old from Barcelona recorded a time of 1h 20m 40s and improved on the bronze he won at the Tokyo Paralympics. With this medal, Garrote now has four, in what are his second Games.

Three days after his bronze in shot put, Álvaro del Amo has won another, this time in the discus category after beating his personal best in his last attempt, with which he reached 39.60 metres. A medal witnessed by Pedro Sánchez, who was in the stands before visiting the Olympic Village.

In addition to the 36 medals won so far, Ander Cepas has already secured a medal after reaching the semi-finals of table tennis. Next Saturday, the 16-year-old Basque will play against Belgian Laurens Devos.