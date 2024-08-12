Spain | A test point was organized for the “date rape drug” at the festival

Spain|The so-called purple testing points seen at the Spanish festival are part of a project established in the country, which aims to prevent sexual harassment.

12.8. 22:22

in eastern Spain at the organized music festivals last weekend, testing points were seen where festival-goers could test their own drinks for knock-out drops, reports news agency Reuters.

The Medusa Sunbeach Festival featured purple testing stations where social workers took drink samples. The test turned positive if ghb had been added to the drink.

The Ghb drug, or gamma hydroxybutyrate, is known in Spain and also in other countries as the “date rape drug”. The drug ghb, which paralyzes the central nervous system, is odorless and can be either liquid or powdery.

Social workers took drinking samples with a pipette at the testing points.

Test scores are part of a project established in Spain, the purpose of which is to prevent sexual harassment and support victims of sexual crimes.

The aim of the testing was to prevent possible drug cases at the festival, says the social worker of the local women’s organization Rosana Galvez for Reuters.

Young women interviewed by Reuters described the testing points as important at an event where there are many people and the risk of being drugged. In the case of positive samples obtained at the testing points, the authorities were called to the scene.

of Spain the biggest electronic music festival took place last weekend in Valencia for the tenth time. More than 56,000 people participated in the festival on Saturday.

The festival made headlines in 2022, when a man in his twenties died after strong winds toppled a metal structure erected for the festival. Almost 40 people were also injured in the accident.