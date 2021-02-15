Cancer musician Pablo Haselia is facing a nine-month prison sentence for tweets and lyrics against the monarchy and police.

In Spain rapist Pablo Hasel has closed a Catalan university to avoid a prison sentence threatening him for tweets and lyrics against the monarchy and police.

Hasel has been sentenced to nine months in prison for praising terrorism and defaming the crown and state institutions. Among other things, Hasel had accused police in his tweets of torturing and killing immigrants and protesters.

Hasel had been given time until Friday night to report to the police. Instead of enrolling, he announced on Twitter that he is with his supporters at the University of Lleida.

“They have to break in if they want to put me in jail,” Hasel wrote.

Hasel’s real name is Pablo Rivadulla Duro. He supports the independence of Catalonia.

Lleidan a university spokesman has confirmed that Hasel is on the university’s central campus with about twenty of his supporters. According to the spokesman, the situation is calm and the police have not intervened so far.

The University of Lleida is located in the town of Lleida (Lerida in Spanish) in the western part of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia, about 150 km from Barcelona.

More than 200 artists have signed a petition against Hasel’s prison sentence. Among the signatories are, among others, a film director Pedro Almodóvar, actor Javier Bardem and musician Joan Manuel Serrat.

Last week, the Spanish government promised to reduce penalties for “free crimes” committed in connection with artistic or cultural activities.

The case of Hasel is not the only one of its kind.

In 2018, a Spanish rapist Valtònyc fled to Belgium after being convicted of similar offenses. Spain has tried to get Belgium to extradite him, but Belgium has refused because under Belgian law, Valtònyc has not committed a crime.