Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Spain | A shark killed a tourist in the Canary Islands

September 17, 2024
in World Europe
Spain | A shark killed a tourist in the Canary Islands
A thirty-year-old woman lost her leg in a shark attack off the coast of the island of Gran Canaria.

Shark has killed a German tourist in the Canary Islands, says the coast guard. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

A thirty-year-old woman lost her leg in a shark attack on the southwest coast of the island of Gran Canaria. According to AFP, the woman died of a heart attack while being transported by a Spanish rescue helicopter.

The news is updated.

