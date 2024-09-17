Spain | A shark killed a tourist in the Canary Islands

Spain|A thirty-year-old woman lost her leg in a shark attack off the coast of the island of Gran Canaria.

Shark has killed a German tourist in the Canary Islands, says the coast guard. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

A thirty-year-old woman lost her leg in a shark attack on the southwest coast of the island of Gran Canaria. According to AFP, the woman died of a heart attack while being transported by a Spanish rescue helicopter.

The news is updated.