Spain A powerful explosion in the center of Madrid – several dead, the top three floors of the building destroyed, live broadcast from the scene

TV station Reemad, a news agency that quotes Telemadrid, says several people would have died in the blast.

Madrid a powerful explosion has taken place in a building in the center that has destroyed the top three floors of the building. TV station Reemad, a news agency that quotes Telemadrid, says several people would have died in the blast.

Rescue workers after the explosion in central Madrid.­

The matter is reported by, among others, the Spanish broadcaster RTVE mixed El País -newspaper.

According to the mayor of Madrid, the cause seems to have been a gas leak. The building is still on fire. At least two people have died.

A paramedic and police helped people after the explosion in Madrid.­

According to RTVE, several have been injured. Police are said to be isolating the area. Several rescue units have been sent to the site.

The explosion is said to have damaged the facade of the building and spread pieces of the building to the road.