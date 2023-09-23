Spain | A police investigation was launched into nude photos of teenage girls made with artificial intelligence

The suspects are 12-14 year old boys.

of Spain In Almendralejo, a criminal investigation has been launched into nude photos made with artificial intelligence, news reports include, among other things BBC and CNN.

More than 20 girls between the ages of 11 and 17 have been victims. The creators have grabbed their photos from social media and run them through an artificial intelligence app that creates images of people without clothes.

The police have said that a group of local boys were responsible for creating and distributing the images. The pictures have been shared on WhatsApp and Telegram. One of the boys has tried to extort money with them.

The suspects are between 12 and 14 years old. The age of criminal responsibility in Spain is 14 years.

There is no section in the Spanish law that deals with the creation of sexually tinged images with the help of artificial intelligence. However, since the victims are minors, the acts could be interpreted as possession of child pornography or a violation of privacy laws.

Mother of a 14-year-old girl Maria Blanco Rayo told the BBC that his daughter came home from school one day with a shirtless photo of him that had gone viral.

“I asked if she had taken the picture herself. She said no, and told me that fake pictures like this are made of girls a lot and the same thing has happened to other girls in the class.”

Because no one knows exactly where the images have been distributed, the victims and their parents fear that they may have ended up on porn sites.

According to the parents, the girls have reacted to the pictures in very different ways. Some feel so ashamed of them that they don’t want to leave their home.

According to the BBC, the photo scandal has also raised concerns among the locals who are not directly affected by the incident. Almendralejo is a small town of about 30,000 inhabitants in southwestern Spain.

“Everyone who has children is worried,” the mother of two Gemma Lorenzo told the BBC.

“You worry about two things. If you have a son, you worry that he might have committed something like this. If you have a daughter, you worry even more because it’s an act of violence,” he continued.

Harassment and violence against women in Spain has been widely in the headlines since the former president of the Spanish Football Association Luis Rubiales kissed Jennifer Hermosoa forcefully after the World Cup final.