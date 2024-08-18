Spain | A masked man stabbed an 11-year-old to death in the middle of a soccer game

in Spain an extraordinary carnage happened on Sunday morning, the perpetrator of which was on the run in the evening. A masked young man stabbed an 11-year-old boy to death during a children’s soccer game in the small town of Mocejón in the province of Toledo in central Spain.

Among other things, the newspaper reports on the case El País and radio network Cadena Ser.

Victim was playing with two of his peers when a masked man entered the field and attacked the children. Some of them ran away. According to Cadena Seri, the victim was leaning against the wall at the time of the stabbing and the attacker hit him several times without saying a word. The perpetrator is suspected of escaping in an old, gray Ford Mondeo.

There was no information on the motive for the attack on Sunday evening.

Dozens of police patrols were looking for the suspect, and a helicopter was also involved in the manhunt. Police also closed roads to create a cordon.

El País reports that the dead boy played football in a local club and supported Atlético Madrid of the Spanish league. His family owns a bakery, which is one of the most popular meeting places in the town of 5,000 inhabitants.

About 300 people came to spend a quiet moment in memory of the murdered boy.