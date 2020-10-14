Luis Enrique has a block. The Asturian has shaped an ‘eleven’ that will be consolidated with the aim of having it well tuned for the Eurocup. Spain finds an idea and consolidates a style. Everything would be perfect if it ended, but the most important thing is missing: the goal. The National Team has only scored one goal in the last three games against Portugal, Switzerland and Ukraine.

Goal

De Gea is the goalkeeper of the National Team. The goalkeeper of Manchester United has taken over the square and is indisputable for Luis Enrique, who considers him “one of the best in the world in his position, a modern and efficient goalkeeper”. “Any of the four coming (From Gea, Kepa, Unai Simón and Pau) He could be a starter, “adds the coach. But it is not true. The landline is De Gea.

Defending

The leader is Sergio Ramos, which commands a lot on and off the field. Luis Enrique has decided that the Sevillian’s first partner should be Pau Torres, because he also considers that it is important that he be left-handed. Jesús Navas has established himself on the right and has won the game over Carvajal. The madridista will have to have a great season to turn the tables. And the same can be said of Gayá with Reguilón. Jordi Alba it is almost impossible.

Midfield

As long as the physique holds, Busquets is untouchable. He was not a starter before Ukraine because he played in front of Portugal Y Switzerland. But it is a fixed. His first relief is Rodri. Next to one or the other it’s fixed Thiago, absent now due to injury but very kind of Luis Enrique. Ceballos and Canales compete for a square. In the same situation is Dani Olmo and Ferran, although the latter also starts as a false nine. In this area of ​​the field is where there is more competition and Luis Enrique will shoot according to the states of form. The pending subject of Luis Enrique is get the midfielders reach the opposite area and score goals, which is where the Selection.

Lead

Is the line in which Luis Enrique doubts. It is not clear whether to play with a reference 9, a position for which prefers Rodrigo over Gerard Moreno, or do it with a false 9. These doubts arise from the worrying lack of success in front of the opposing goal. Oyarzabal has tried in that position, as well as Ferran and Ansu Fati. It is the only unknown that the Asturian has not yet cleared, that will continue to trust Adama for the band. Traoré brings dribbling, one-on-one start and speed. But the game of Adama Traoré mix more with a reference 9, the same Rodrigo as Gerard as Iago Aspas or Alcácer. From here to Eurocup the goal (those that stand out in the different leagues) will set the trend. Luis Enrique will have to rely on the scoring ability of the internationals in their respective teams or invent a solution, as he did Del Bosque with Cesc Fabregas. That Sergio Ramos ends up as a center forward in three of the four games he has played in the Nations League is a very bad sign. Spain: a lot of block and little goal.