Spain A former lover of ex-King Juan Carlos says he was threatened at the king’s command

The lover said he was only talking about it now because he did not believe he was safe until the indictments of the intelligence chief who made the threat and the former king expired.

Spanish ex-king Juan Carlosin former lover Corinna Larsen according to the former head of the country’s intelligence service threatened his life by order of the king.

Larsen told the Spanish court that he was the director of the Spanish CNI intelligence service Felix Sanz Roldan had told him in May 2012 that his life would be in danger if he did not hand over documents showing the king’s connections to a widespread tangle of corruption.

According to Larsen, Roldan made it clear that the king was behind the threat. He said he was only talking about it now because as long as Roldan and Juan Carlos had prosecution, he didn’t think he was safe.

Larsen testified as a witness in a case in which Roldan has sued a former police chief for, among other things, defamation. Larsen told the chief of police about the threats in 2015, and he spoke about it later in a newspaper interview.

Juan Carlos relinquished power in 2014. He lives in a corruption escape in the United Arab Emirates.