Spain | A forest fire is raging on the Spanish coast in Portbou, the French authorities participate in the extinguishing work

Movement restrictions have been imposed in the area.

Forest fire In Spain, on the Mediterranean coast near the French border, it spread rapidly on Friday evening. According to Catalan authorities, the fire, fanned by strong winds, had tripled in size in just one hour in the evening.

Due to the fire raging in Portbou, the Catalan fire department imposed movement restrictions in the village of Colera and the campsite of Sant Miquel.

Every summer, a lot of beach vacationing tourists arrive in Colera, which has 500 inhabitants. According to Catalan authorities, the Sant Miquel campsite can accommodate more than 700 people.

The fire department and firefighting planes tried to put out the fire on Friday, and help had also come from the French side. The French rescue authorities told the news agency AFP that the French firefighting plane sent to the area had not yet been able to take action due to the strong wind.

The Spanish Meteorological Institute Aemet said that the winds in the area are blowing up to almost 14 meters per second.