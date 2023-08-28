Spain | A fierce storm in Mallorca: A cruise ship collided with a cargo ship

Some passengers suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Cruise liner collided with the cargo ship after stormy winds had severed its moorings in the port of Palma, Majorca, on Sunday afternoon.

The accident was reported by, among others, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and a newspaper The Guardian. News website WalesOnline published the passenger’s photo the video from the moment of impact.

The Britannia ship belongs to the P&O shipping company, and its passengers are mainly British. According to the shipping company, some passengers received minor injuries in the collision, which were treated in the ship’s own medical facility.

Captain told passengers, according to the BBC, that the ship suffered no significant structural damage. However, the ship stayed overnight in the port of Palma to check the damage.

“Sudden rain and stormy wind tore us off the pier. The mooring ropes and water pipes broke, and the footbridge fell into the sea,” the passenger Gavin McCoy told the BBC.

According to the passengers, the tugboats helped Britannia back to the pier.

His partner and a Welsh woman on board with her two children told WalesOnline that after the collision, they could see debris in the sea from their balcony and visible damage to the side of the ship and the lifeboat.

“Many were running around visibly panicking. Then they came back and said that everyone should go back to their cabins. We still don’t know more. I don’t see how the ship could go to sea again after this.”

Plenty The 3,600-passenger Britannia cruise ship started operating in 2015. The ship is 330 meters long and 70 meters high. It has 15 covers.

The ship was built in Italy, and it has Finnish Wärtsilä engines.

The storm warning in Mallorca continued throughout Sunday. According to The Guardian, the winds have caused, among other things, sun loungers to fly on the island’s beaches.