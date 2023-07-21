The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand began for the Spanish team. Jorge Vilda’s team debuted with a 3-0 victory against the Costa Rican team, and he took the first three points in this championship with which he has become the sole leader of the group Cwaiting for the match between the teams of Japan and Zambia to be played.
Spain came out with the favorite poster and quickly fulfilled its role. Vilda’s girls took control of the ball and before half an hour of play they were already winning 3-0. Valeria del Campo in minute 21 on her own goal, Aitana Bonmatí in minute 23 and Esther González in minute 27 were the authors of the Spanish goals. The income could be even wider since Jenni Hermoso missed a penalty, however, the score did not move.
After this resounding victory, these are the games that remain for the Spanish team in the group stage of the World Cup.
Spain vs Zambia: Second day of the group stage, World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023
After the great debut against Costa Rica, the Spanish team will continue its journey through this World Cup facing Zambia, a team that is going through extra-sports problems due to accusations of alleged sexual abuse by the coach towards the players.
On paper, Spain is the favorite to take back the three points, which could mathematically certify their pass to the next round of the tournament.
Japan vs Spain: Second day of the group stage, World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023
The Spanish team will end the group stage facing Japan, which is the group’s strongest rival. Spain could already reach this match with its homework done and with a pass to the round of 16 assured, although it is likely that against the Japanese they will still have to certify first place in the group.
Matches of the Spanish team in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
TV channel
|
Zambia
|
July 26
|
9:30 ESP, 4:30 ARG and 1:30 MX
|
the 1 tv
|
Japan
|
July 31st
|
9:00 ESP, 4:00 ARG and 1:00 MX
|
the 1 tv
