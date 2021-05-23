One of the most repeated mantras in Spanish political life is the absence of a country project in which we all feel identified. The Spain 2050 Plan, presented this week, is precisely aimed at counteracting the excessive short-termism that our public life suffers – unfortunately – from. Challenges such as climate change, the challenges related to the demographic challenge, the exponentiality of the digital revolution or the geostrategic uncertainties linked to the erosion of the liberal international order all represent elements that require thinking with long and wide-angle lights. Our elections today will shape the future of our country. Defend Roman Krznaric in The Good Ancestor that we should make our big decisions with their effects over the next 100 years in mind. It may seem like too much, but if we explore our world, from the conflicts in Africa to the QWERTY keyboard, to the driving force in certain countries, we will soon understand how determined we are by past decisions.

To do this, the plan identifies the main weaknesses of our economy, such as human capital, innovative capacity, poor implementation of new technologies in small and medium-sized companies, and an institutional and regulatory framework that is not prone to dynamism in the markets. of goods and services. Based on this analysis, on which it is difficult to disagree, Spain 2050 proposes a series of guidelines aimed at undertaking in-depth changes on each of these challenges: influencing human capital and education throughout life ; adequately structure the innovation system, making public efforts more effective and favoring private participation in the development and commercialization of innovative proposals; encourage technology adoption, and improve business dynamics. Additionally, the plan includes a reform of the public administration and an increase in the fight against the underground economy. In short, great axes that are well articulated with the Next Generation plan, also presented this spring, that point in the right direction and among which perhaps only a reflection on the pending business transformation would be lacking.

Logically, a document with its sights set on the next 30 years cannot be asked to detail each and every one of the recommendations. It should be each government, taking into account its preferences and its democratic mandate, the one that guides public action towards one or another instrument, but the compass that Spain 2050 represents is perfectly oriented, and it will be difficult for anyone who has thought about our economy more than two minutes diverge from this general orientation.

And that is precisely its main weakness. The plan is correct in raising the historical problems of our economy, but a more daring response to how the great megatrends can affect us in the next 30 years is missing. Thus, the innovative nature of the plan remains, in its economic aspects, certainly limited. Because if there is something wrong in the document, it is not going out of the script: there is nothing in it that is disruptive or openly unthinkable. In other words: it reflects well the consensus of Spain in 2021, but perhaps it would have been desirable to have an intellectual spectrum with a higher standard deviation, knowing how we know that it is in those limits where the innovations we need are produced. Let us hope that its future development and realization will allow, from the independence and freedom of thought of the excellent experts who have contributed to it, to be even more audacious in their proposals for the future.

José Moisés Martín He is an economist and consultant.