Lindblad, solitary show

Arvid Lindblad clearly imposed himself in the Barcelona Feature Race, achieving his second success of the season – the first in a long race – after the one achieved at the start of the championship in the Bahrain Sprint. The Prema team driver took the lead after five laps, overtaking poleman Christian Mansell and never looking back. Lindblad thus becomes the first double winner of this 2024, as well as fulfilling the challenge of finishing the 100th race in the history of F3 on the top step of the podium. The Australian Mansell, who crashed at the end of the race more than 4 seconds behind the Briton, nevertheless finished the race in second position, obtaining his third podium of the season, the second consecutive in a Feature Race after the one in Monaco.

Fornaroli new leader

Our Leonardo Fornaroli completes the podium, author of a splendid comeback from the sixth starting position and capable of making a crucial overtaking move on the British Luke Browning on the last lap, also crucial for the championship. With this maneuver the Trident standard-bearer in fact guaranteed himself the first position in the championship over Browning – who actually slipped to fifth place under the checkered flag, behind Goethe – and overtaking an unlucky Gabriele Minì, protagonist of a nightmare Sunday finished at the back of the pack after a very difficult race. There was no shortage of chills at the end, with the rain appearing in the final moments of the race, but without causing too many problems for the riders on the track.

Spain 2024, Feature Race: order of arrival (top-10)