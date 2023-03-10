Dani’s case divides Spain. Parliamentary questions begin

From the Spain comes one history Very particular. A undercover agent of the Policia Nacional, managed to fit into the anarchist circles posing as a “gigolo“. With his crest, Bermuda shorts, t-shirt and tattoos with anarchist symbols – reads La Repubblica – he managed to seduce and conquer 5 militants to spy on their subversive moves. He has anti-system political positions, follows social movements, loves making new friends, especially with women women. Thanks to them he manages to enter and work in the independence circles Catalans. Stay at Barcelona until 2022 when he tells of having to move to Denmark. Dani is actually a undercover agent in anarchist circles. The newspaper close to social movements discovered it directa in a survey published a month ago. And in the same way they came to know about it five of the eight militants that they have frequented – someone dating app choices OkCupid based on the political positions stated in the bio — during the undercover period.

So it took complaint. “Sleeping with the enemy,” write now i anarchist blogs accusing him State to be even willing to exploit the woman’s body in the “dirty fight” against the antagonists. Thus – continues Repubblica – the story becomes polarized: on the one hand what is presented as a question of national security; on the other, what is perceived as gender-based violence. The five activists they turn to the Iridia human rights center and the CGT trade union through which they deposit a complaint For abuse, crime against moral integrity, disclosure of secrets and deprivation of the exercise of fundamental rights. The story in Spain it becomes a case with a lot of request for clarifications of the adviser Catalan Joan Ignasi Elena and the mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau al Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska. In the document, supported by over 80 associations Spanish and international, the lawyers speak of «institutionalized sexual violence».

Subscribe to the newsletter

