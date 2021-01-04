Politicians complain that far too little vaccine has been ordered for Germany. The vaccination campaign was also poorly prepared.

BERLIN taz | Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) comes under pressure because of the German vaccination strategy. Sharp allegations came on Monday from the opposition – but also from the ranks of the grand coalition. SPD general secretary Lars Klingbeil complained that Germany was “much worse off than other countries”. Too little vaccine had been ordered and had “hardly prepared strategies with the federal states”.

Klingbeil emphasized in the ARD morning magazine that the joint procurement of the corona vaccine at EU level was correct. “But ‘Europe’ doesn’t automatically mean ‘slower’,” he criticized. The Social Democrat called for a “national effort” to secure further vaccine doses. He referred to statements made by Biontech boss Uğur Şahin, according to which his company had offered the EU Commission more vaccine doses. However, this was rejected “because the Eastern Europeans are skeptical and the French did not want that,” said Klingbeil.

The SPD politician criticized the fact that Angela Merkel (CDU) and Spahn had not signed any bilateral contracts with Biontech, although it was clear in November that “this is a good vaccine”. “It cannot be that a country in which this vaccine has even been researched” ends up having too few doses, said Klingbeil. He expects the federal government to “now bring all pharmaceutical companies to one table” and examine what cooperation agreements look like and how more vaccine doses could be produced. Klingbeil emphasized that this would not fail because of the money.

Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch also called for a better vaccination strategy. “Great Britain has a desolate Prime Minister and a rather broken health system, but wants to have administered 40 million vaccine doses by the end of March,” wrote Bartsch on Twitter. “I expect the federal government and Jens Spahn to come up with a plan on how we can achieve something comparable with vaccination.”

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert defended the decision for the EU to procure the vaccine. The federal government stands behind this “fundamental decision”, said Seibert. “We are convinced that this was and is the right way,” he said and added: “Yes, the impatience and the many questions that citizens are now asking are understandable.” Seibert responded to critical questions from journalists who responded to a too few vaccination doses and a slow pace of vaccinations in Germany were aimed. Seibert admitted – also with a view to the implementation in the federal states – “that things are not currently running optimally in all areas”.