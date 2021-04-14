Shopping, traveling, contact persons: people vaccinated against Corona should be allowed more again. An internal paper now lists the details.

According to a report, Jens Spahn (CDU *) is planning far-reaching easing for Corona * vaccinated people.

The recommendations of the Ministry of Health * went to the country leaders.

Freedoms should only be given back to people who have received certain vaccines.

Update from April 13, 2:08 p.m.: The Berlin Senate has decided to relax people who have been completely vaccinated against the corona virus. Complete vaccination protection will in future be equivalent to a daily negative corona test 15 days after the last vaccination, said a Senate spokeswoman on Tuesday. The regulation applies to all vaccines approved in the EU.

All other regulations of the Berlin Infection Protection Ordinance would be extended, the spokeswoman said. After the Federal Cabinet’s decision on the new Infection Protection Act on Tuesday, the Senate is waiting to see “what the specifics will look like”.

Baden-Württemberg had already announced easing for vaccinated people on Monday. According to a report, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) has sent the country chief recommendations for easing measures for corona-vaccinated people (see first report below).

Corona vaccination in Germany: Spahn wants more freedom for vaccinated people – secret plan leaked

Our first report from April 13th: Berlin – That must have sounded pretty good for a few people in Germany: Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had promised more freedom a little more than a week ago – for people who were already completely vaccinated against Corona. Some politicians even consider this option to be a legal must *.

There is one important condition: You have to be vaccinated with a vaccine approved in the EU. Currently these are the products from Biontech *, Moderna *, Astrazeneca * and Johnson & Johnson *. Possible “vaccination tourism” would therefore not pay off. In addition, the last vaccination must be at least 14 days ago.

These people could go to a shop or a hairdresser without further testing. But what else? The picture now quoted from a recommendation from Spahn’s ministry to the country chiefs. According to the report, the federal government wants to adjust its rules for people vaccinated against corona and asks the federal states to do the same.

Freedoms for corona vaccinated people: Spahn relies on the RKI for the design

Scientific recommendations from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) are the basis for Spahn’s proposals, it is said. The most serious: A far-reaching exemption from compulsory testing for the following activities:

Shopping

Gastro visits

Culture visits

Exercising certain professions

Entry from abroad

Entry from risk areas – with a exception: Entry from areas in which corona mutations * predominate.

Another important point is the quarantine requirement. Vaccinated persons should no longer have to isolate themselves after contact with corona infected people. Spahn’s Ministry points out loud picture In the draft, however, it is expressly stated that the corona protective measures (distance, hygiene, mask and ventilation) are still valid for vaccinated persons.

Spahn Ministry asks the federal states about corona test sites

It may take some time before the compulsory test is lifted for all Germans in view of the comparatively sluggish vaccination campaign. The corona test centers – for example in their own centers or in pharmacies – are increasing. This is based on a survey by the Ministry of Health in the countries that the world from Tuesday.

According to this, there are currently a good 15,000, an average of 37 per district or urban district. The most populous federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia leads with 5776 jobs, followed by Lower Saxony with 2974 and Baden-Württemberg with 2250.

Spahn was satisfied. “Since the federal government took over the financing at the beginning of March, a comprehensive test infrastructure has been created,” Spahn told the newspaper. This gives “more security in this difficult phase of the pandemic”. (frs with material from AFP) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

List of rubric lists: © MICHAEL SOHN / AFP