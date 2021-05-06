ofPatrick Mayer shut down

The corona numbers are falling in Germany. Health Minister Spahn wants to talk to his country colleagues about vaccination prioritization at Astrazeneca. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: The corona infection process * is slowly relaxing.

The corona infection process * is slowly relaxing. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) wants to lift the vaccination prioritization at Astrazeneca (see update from May 5th, 9 p.m.).

A family doctor from North Rhine-Westphalia offers Astrazeneca’s Covid vaccine on Ebay (see update from May 5, 2:36 p.m.).

This News ticker about the corona crisis in Germany is updated regularly.

Update from May 6th, 6.30 a.m .: The German health authorities reported 21,953 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. This is evident from the RKI figures from Thursday morning, which reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:01 a.m. For comparison: on Thursday a week ago, the value was 24,736. According to the RKI, the number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants was 129.1 nationwide on Thursday morning (previous day: 132.8; previous week: 154.9)

According to the RKI, 250 new deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. Exactly a week ago there were 264 dead. The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.83 (previous day: 0.82) according to the RKI management report from Wednesday evening.

Update from May 5th, 11pm: Holidays on the North Sea and the Baltic Sea will be possible again in Germany during the Whitsun holidays. Gastronomy in Schleswig-Holstein * can then also open inside. However, strict Covid-19 rules apply – an overview.

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Spahn’s new proposal for Astrazeneca – cancel vaccination prioritization

Update from May 5th, 9 p.m .: Vaccination bang in Germany! Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) wants to immediately cancel the prioritization for corona vaccinations with the active ingredient from Astrazeneca.

“We will generally – and I would like to talk about this tomorrow with Karl-Josef Laumann (NRW) and other 15 fellow state ministers – at Astrazenca clearly for both medical practices and vaccination centers that there is no longer any prioritization,” said the CDU politician on Wednesday evening in the program “Current Hour” of the WDR-TV. Regardless of age or previous illness, anyone who wants to be vaccinated with Astrazeneca can also be vaccinated. When asked when this should apply, Spahn said: “For Astrazeneca now, that’s my suggestion.”

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Federal government warns of fake vaccination passports

Update from May 5, 7 p.m.: The vaccinations against the coronavirus are in great demand in many places in Germany. After all, these are considered a reliable way out of lockdown and back into as much normalcy as possible.

But: The federal government has now warned citizens not to obtain forged vaccination certificates in order to benefit from the easing of restrictions early on. This is not a trivial offense, said government spokesman Steffen Seibert this Wednesday at the federal press conference in Berlin: “Anyone who does something like this endangers the health of other people. That’s one thing. But he is also liable to prosecution. This is clearly a falsification of documents that is punishable under the penal code. And criminal acts are prosecuted. “

Now a digital solution is also to be found in this area: According to the Federal Ministry of Health, it is planned that the vaccination certificate can be stored digitally on the Corona warning app as well as on an extra app. This should be possible in the second half of the current quarter.

Update from May 5, 6:30 p.m.: The vaccinations against the corona virus are progressing much faster in Germany. But a doctor from Baden-Württemberg * is not moving fast enough. She makes a vaccination proposal – but there is a legal catch (see link).

Coronavirus pandemic in Germany: Call for help from students in the corona crisis

Update from May 5th, 6 p.m .: Students in Germany complained in a joint call for help about a lack of financial support in the corona pandemic.

“Many students are still in dire financial straits. The continuation of the pandemic will noticeably worsen the situation, “said a statement from the state student representatives of several federal states published on Wednesday. The bridging aid from the Federal Ministry of Education is criticized.

On the one hand, the maximum of 500 euros per month is set far too low; on the other hand, it is only paid out to those who have less than 100 euros in their account, who can prove unsuccessful applications for part-time jobs, who apply monthly and not before the crisis The students said that there was an emergency.

The message went on to say: “That goes to existence. This fact is particularly fatal, since students are not caught by the social safety nets of society. “

Corona pandemic in Germany: Approval for the vaccination group with prioritization 3

Update from May 5th, 4:07 p.m .: The immunization against the coronavirus is progressing steadily in Germany. In the meantime, the vaccination group with priority 3 has also received approval.

The opening offers many millions more people the opportunity to be vaccinated. However, certain requirements apply to enforce this right. This includes, for example, a written certificate of authorization.

Astrazeneca often stays where it is – the doctor chooses an unusual route

Update from May 5, 2:36 p.m .: Time and again, large amounts of the Astrazeneca vaccine are left lying around. A family doctor from North Rhine-Westphalia went against the grain. He chose an unusual method – and gave away vaccination appointments to people over 60 on eBay classifieds. It would be madness to let the reliable and effective vaccine go to waste, ”said general practitioner and cardiologist Peter Weitkamp from Kirchlengern to the German press agency on Wednesday. For two days he had offered vaccination appointments with Astrazeneca to people over 60 years of age via the Internet platform. He has 80 to 90 doses left. From next week he will give his remaining Astrazeneca stocks to those who responded to his Ebay offer.

The general practitioner also criticizes the fact that the general practitioners’ practices almost only get Astrazeneca. The popular Biontech vaccine, on the other hand, goes almost exclusively to the vaccination centers. Astrazeneca wrongly has a bad image, said Weitkamp. This leads to the fact that many not yet vaccinated over 60 years now streamed into the vaccination centers to pick up Biontech. “That is not showing solidarity. The old take away the Biontech vaccine from the young. “

The Ministry of Health is to provide a further 3.8 billion euros from the federal budget to procure corona vaccine

to get. It is about vaccine for the years 2022 and 2023, i.e. mainly for booster vaccinations and vaccinations against mutated coronaviruses. This emerges from a letter from the Ministry of Finance to the budget committee of the Bundestag, which is available to the German Press Agency.

Corona vaccinations – Cologne starts with mobile vaccination buses in socially disadvantaged areas

Update from May 5th, 1:45 p.m .: On Monday (May 3), Cologne began sending special vaccination teams to socially disadvantaged areas with high numbers of corona infections in order to vaccinate residents there with priority. According to a survey, the majority of people in Germany consider the nationwide use of mobile vaccination buses in socially disadvantaged areas to be appropriate, even if the vaccination prioritization is not strictly adhered to.

The polling institute YouGov said that 69 percent of people polled on Tuesday were in favor of such a measure. In contrast, 19 percent said they did not consider this measure to be appropriate. According to YouGov, supporters of the Greens were most likely to use mobile vaccination buses in socially disadvantaged areas at 91 percent. A total of 1047 people aged 18 and over in Germany were interviewed for the survey. The results were weighted and are representative of the German population.

Corona in Germany: General practitioners demand legal security for the seventh dose of Biontech

Update from May 5th, 12:18 p.m .: From the ampoules of the Biontech vaccine, doctors can sometimes draw seven, instead of the only six approved, vaccine doses inside. The German Association of General Practitioners has now called for nationwide legal security for medical professionals who want to administer a seventh dose of vaccine from the ampoules.

“It cannot be that vaccination doses are thrown away every day in Germany,” said association chief Ulrich Weigeldt to the newspapers Funke media group. Weigeldt further emphasized that family doctors who wanted to vaccinate as many people as possible with the existing corona vaccine should not risk “one foot in jail”.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach also spoke out in favor of legal security for the use of the seventh dose of Biontech. It is not forbidden to draw a seventh dose from a vaccine ampoule, but it is also not legally guaranteed. “I understand that many doctors throw away the seventh dose of the Biontech vaccine for fear of the liability risk,” explained Lauterbach. The expert demanded: “The state must assume the liability risk.”

Corona in Germany: The positive trend continues – the incidence is falling significantly

First report from May 5th: Berlin – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) sees “light at the end of the tunnel”. According to the dpa, she is said to have said that on Tuesday (May 4) in online deliberations of the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag about the gradual relaxation of the corona infection in Germany. Merkel referred to the falling number of cases and a slight relaxation in the intensive care units.

The positive trend also continued on Wednesday. According to the latest figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, 18,034 new corona infections * and 285 new deaths were reported within one day – significantly fewer than a week ago. The nationwide 7-day incidence also fell significantly. According to the RKI, it was 132.8 on Wednesday morning. For comparison: last Wednesday (April 28) the incidence value for Germany was still 160.6, yesterday Tuesday (May 4) 141.4.

Much hope rests on the progress of the corona vaccinations. The vaccination rate in Germany continues to pick up speed. Overall, according to the vaccination dashboard figures, 29.5 percent of the population have now received at least one initial vaccination against the coronavirus *. More than eight percent of people in Germany are therefore already fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, the federal cabinet launched significant relief for people vaccinated against corona. Among other things, easing of contact and exit restrictions are planned.

Vaccination with saline solution instead of Biontech: More than 100 people tested for antibodies

But not everything is going smoothly with the corona vaccinations * in Germany. A good one and a half weeks ago, on April 25, it became known that an employee of a vaccination center in the Lower Saxony district of Friesland had filled six syringes with saline solutions instead of the Biontech vaccine *. According to the authorities, a vial of the corona vaccine fell down while mixing the vaccine, which the employee initially wanted to cover up.

After the vaccinations with saline solution in the district of Friesland, possible victims are to be tested for antibodies this Wednesday. © Mohssen Assanimoghaddam / dpa

On Wednesday (May 5th), possible victims are now to be tested for antibodies. The tests should be used to check whether the people have already received a first corona vaccination *, said a spokeswoman for the district of Friesland. A total of 117 people were therefore invited to have their blood drawn. The samples are then sent to the State Health Office. According to the spokeswoman, the results are expected in the coming days. (ph) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

