Berlin – The antibody test is upgraded. In the future, this will be sufficient together with a vaccination to be considered protected. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) wants to enable citizens after an unnoticed corona infection that an antibody test and a vaccination are sufficient as proof of complete vaccination protection.

More freedom for those willing to vaccinate through combination with an antibody test

According to Spahn, “anyone who can prove an infection with an antibody test and who has had one vaccinated” would then count as fully vaccinated.

Many citizens were infected “without realizing it,” said the politician imageNewspaper (Saturday). “With a high-quality antibody test you can now reliably prove that.”

Coronavirus: Antibody test has to be paid for by yourself

The new rule should be announced shortly on the Paul Ehrlich Institute website. The vaccination regulations do not have to be adjusted for this, it says, citing Spahn’s ministry.

The drawback for those willing to test: The antibody test (approx. 20 to 25 euros) has to be paid for. For the status “recovery”, for which no vaccination is required, a positive PCR test is still required as evidence. The status is valid for six months after infection. After that, these people also need a vaccination in order to be considered protected. (cg with dpa)

