BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Despite the announced replenishment of the manufacturer, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) does not see any rapid relaxation in the corona vaccines. At the “vaccine summit” it became clear to all participants that there would be “hard weeks of scarcity” in this first quarter until April, said Spahn on Monday evening in the ARD “Tagesthemen”. “That can’t be accelerated any faster, by the way, not even with money,” the manufacturers made clear. Money is not the limiting factor. Only in the second quarter there will be significantly more vaccines.

The manufacturers were currently producing from hand to mouth. “The raw materials arrive, they are produced, it goes straight to delivery. There is no stock,” said Spahn. In such a phase, every small pump that fails can immediately lead to a delay that citizens experience very painfully if vaccination appointments cannot be offered. The health minister said anyone who wanted to be vaccinated should get their first vaccination in the summer. Spahn recalled that with the AstraZeneca vaccine, for example, nine to twelve weeks should pass before the second vaccination.

The minister made it clear that he did not believe in forced cooperation between manufacturers to increase vaccine quantities. “There is a lot of cooperation and more and more cooperation.” Voluntary cooperation and technology transfers are better than any compulsion. “As a rule, coercion can only achieve as much as good cooperation,” said Spahn.

Biontech (BioNTech (ADRs)) boss Ugur Sahin said in the “Tagesthemen” that the manufacturers are in an exceptional situation. “We ourselves depend on the suppliers supplying us with materials,” he said. “We don’t have full storage facilities either. Everything we produce is de facto delivered immediately.” If there is a delay due to a problem, get it through immediately. “Accordingly, we can’t help but communicate short-term changes, even at short notice.” / Bg / DP / fba