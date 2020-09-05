E.t was Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn, who brought a little order into the debate on Friday afternoon. The CDU politician said that the quarantine time in the European Union for returnees from risk areas should be shortened to up to ten days. The European health ministers agreed on this at a conference. So far, the quarantine has generally lasted 14 days. Spahn added that he could well imagine that the reduced quarantine period of ten days could also apply to Germany. In addition, it is being checked whether this period can even be reduced to five days in the event of a negative corona test.

The political debate about shortening the general quarantine period in Germany began on Thursday evening. In a report in the newspaper “Die Welt”, the SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach called it “very useful” to limit the quarantine to five days. Other health policymakers made comments in the report. The health policy spokeswoman for the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus, also spoke out in favor of a five-day quarantine period.

This increases acceptance among the population and “at the same time removes the ground for conspiracy theorists and corona deniers,” she said. The health politician of the Greens, Kordula Schulz-Asche, said: “For the broad mass of the population, it can make sense to first go into a shortened quarantine and conclude with a negative test if there is suspicion of contact with an infected person.”

On Friday, North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) intervened and also commented positively on the proposal for a shortened quarantine period. “It would make the whole system easier,” said Laschet. Expecting people to quarantine for less than 14 days increases acceptance of the measure. However, such a step must be scientifically proven. “If, in the end, there should be consensus among all virologists that seven or eight days are actually enough for a quarantine, then politics will not ignore it.”

Christian Drosten, virologist at the Berlin Charité, spoke in his NDR podcast on Tuesday about shortening certain deadlines. On Friday morning, however, he felt compelled to clarify on Twitter. “Isolation and quarantine are mixed up,” he wrote. “My suggestion is to reduce the isolation time.”

Lauterbach: I meant isolation time

The term quarantine refers to people who are not sure whether they have contracted Corona. Health authorities have imposed a quarantine of two weeks so far for travelers returning from risk areas as well as for certain contact persons of an infected person. Isolation, on the other hand, is aimed at people who have been proven to be infected and has so far taken ten days. Only after this time has elapsed could it be assumed that an infected person is no longer contagious. With his proposal to shorten the isolation time, Drosten referred to new scientific findings on the question of how contagious corona infected people are. At the beginning of August, in an article for the weekly newspaper “Die Zeit”, he dealt with the importance of clusters, which means accumulations of corona infections.

In the article Drosten wrote: “If you look at the more recent data on the excretion of the virus, an isolation of the cluster members for five days is sufficient.” He would call this “mixture of quarantine and isolation” decay time “in order not to dilute the terminology”. Nevertheless, these terms are now mixed up in the debate. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach told the FAZ that with his demand he meant a shortening of the isolation time. And not the quarantine.