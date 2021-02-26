What new findings does the RKI have about the current corona situation? Much is currently uncertain about further developments. There was even confusion in the morning about the corona numbers.

The hoped-for incidence values ​​* for the beginning of March do not seem to be achieved – the value is still above 50.

Health Minister Spahn and RKI President Wieler give a press conference on the current Corona situation in the morning.

Merkel meanwhile commented on openings with quick and self-tests.

This news ticker is updated regularly.

Update from February 26, 11:22 a.m .: Spahn explains that, unlike vaccines, rapid tests are available quickly and in large quantities. You only have to set a central framework.

Update from February 26, 11:17 a.m .: With an EU vaccination card, you have to distinguish between two things, explains Spahn. On Monday it was decided in the Corona cabinet that an electronic vaccination certificate should also be developed in Germany. Another question must be discussed in the Bundestag. “Does something follow from the vaccination certificate? And if so, what? “

RKI boss Wieler explains that an electronic vaccination certificate is “nice”. What follows from this must be discussed in committees, said Wieler.

Corona in Germany: RKI boss defends himself against allegations of “only looking at a number”

Update from February 26, 11:08 a.m .: The spread of the corona mutation “cannot yet be conclusively defined,” explains Spahn. With a view to the infection rate in Germany, he currently does not see the target incidence value of 35 within reach.

“We always took many factors into account”, Wieler defends himself against the accusation that one would “only look at one number” – the incidence. “There isn’t just one number that we can all make decisions about,” said Wieler.

Update from February 26, 11:02 a.m .: “The RKI can also think for itself,” says Wieler. The RKI has been working on the published opening concept since December. The employees of the RKI website are “simply overloaded,” said Wieler. They “simply forgot” to tweet the important document. Therefore it only appeared on the homepage. The RKI boss apologized for this.

Update from February 26, 10:56 a.m .: The new mutations from California and New York have not yet been discovered in Germany, according to Wieler. He appealed again, even with possible openings, to continue to be careful and to adhere to the rules.

Corona in Germany: Spahn and Wieler plead for AstraZeneca vaccine

Update from February 26, 10:53 a.m .: “This vaccine is safe and effective, it protects”, assures Spahn about the corona vaccine from AstraZeneca. There are enough citizens: inside priority group 2 who would also accept the offer with AstraZeneca, Spahn is certain. The particularly vulnerable groups should also receive a second vaccination, every nine to twelve weeks. A second vaccination after twelve weeks may have an “even better vaccination”, says Spahn.

Wieler enthusiastically reports on a number from Scotland. 500,000 people are vaccinated there. The vaccine from AstraZeneca reduces the rate of hospitalizations there by 94 percent, according to Wieler. “This is great news.” Side effects such as headaches are normal vaccine reactions. “Personally, I wouldn’t be happier about anything than if I could soon use this Astrazeneca vaccine myself,” the RKI boss clarifies.

Update from February 26th, 10:46 am: In the future, the currently remaining PCR test capacities in Germany are to be used for post-testing in the event of a positive test result in self-tests and rapid tests, explains Federal Health Minister Spahn.

Corona in Germany: Testing “indispensable” for further openings

Update from February 26th, 10:40 am: Dr. Lisa Federle is the chief emergency doctor and pandemic officer for the city of Tübingen. She explains the “Tübinger Weg”. The Swabian city started comprehensive tests in hospitals, schools and daycare centers early on. Driving schools and hairdressers will soon be tested regularly.

“I’ve been fighting for the rapid tests for months and I’m convinced that this is a very important step,” explains Federle. She is pleased about the financial support from the federal government and that more and more federal states and also Spahn are relying on a comprehensive test strategy in the future.

Testing is “indispensable” for further openings “if we don’t want to run into a third wave with oomph,” says Federle. Testing has to become an everyday process; she compares it to brushing your teeth.

“Self-tests are not a silver bullet” – RKI boss Wieler continues to urge caution

Update from February 26th, 10.30 a.m .: The number of infections among those over 80 is falling. Wieler explained that this was a first effect of the vaccination. “B.1.1.7 is more contagious, spreads faster and is more dangerous in all age groups,” explains RKI boss Wieler about the British corona mutation. The 7-day incidence is increasing again in some federal states. He warned of a third wave of the corona pandemic.

He appealed to the population to continue to comply with the rules and reduce contacts, “especially in closed rooms”. The RKI boss is happy about the quick and self-tests that are available. “A negative test result is not 100 percent certain,” explains Wieler. Even if a test is negative, you cannot meet with others without protection, according to the RKI boss. “Self-tests are not a silver bullet, but they are a useful tool.”

The most important tool, however, continues to be the people themselves. “And that includes getting vaccinated,” says Wieler.

Corona in Germany: Spahn names “caution, vaccination, testing” three important components for the further way

Update from February 26, 10:25 a.m .: More testing will help in the future to be able to live better with the coronavirus. There is now a sufficient range of rapid tests. “Rapid tests can be part of our further strategy if we offer them free of charge or at low prices,” said Spahn. Tübingen is a positive example.

“Self-tests provide security for certain situations,” says Spahn. He cites concerts as an example. “I am convinced that self-tests will be part of our everyday lives in the future,” said the Minister of Health. However, they do not provide one hundred percent security. “The PCR test remains the gold standard.”

“Caution, vaccination, testing: these are three important components for our further path,” explains Spahn.

Update from February 26th, 10:20 am: First of all, Health Minister Spahn took the floor. “Almost all residents: inside of old people’s and nursing homes have now received a vaccination offer,” begins Spahn. The majority would have accepted this offer. “That is having an effect,” explains the Minister of Health. The strategy of first vaccinating the risk groups is working. A total of 160,000 vaccinations were carried out in the past two days.

In the future, in addition to the vaccination centers in the federal states, medical practices will also be included in the regular corona vaccination. “We are currently preparing well,” explains the Minister of Health.

Update from February 26, 10.15 a.m .: The press conference with Health Minister Spahn and RKI President Wieler begins.

Corona in Germany: Press conference with Spahn and RKI boss Wieler

Update from February 26th, 9.55 a.m .: At around 10.15 a.m., Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), RKI boss Lothar Wieler and Dr. Lisa Federle, chief emergency doctor and pandemic officer from Tübingen, report on the current corona situation in Germany.

In addition to the current corona numbers, quick and self-tests as well as the corona vaccination should also be an issue. After an EU summit yesterday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) announced the development of an EU vaccination card by the summer.

Jens Spahn (r, CDU), Federal Minister of Health and Lothar Wieler (M), President of the Robert Koch Institute, after a press conference two weeks ago. © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

First report from February 26th: Berlin – vaccinate, test, loosen: this is a triad that seems to be conclusive to many. But in Germany it’s not that easy at the moment. “Announcement minister”, “Vaccination and test debacle”, “Snout full”: Such words have graced the headlines of the last few days. Even in the New York Times meanwhile it is said: The Germans are waiting.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is one of the people who is currently in the spotlight again and again for good and bad developments. He remained “steadfast” in the government survey, also because the questions posed by the MPs seemed soft rather than critical. But above all the SPD seems to have chosen Spahn as a target.

This Friday, Spahn is again at his routine appointment at the federal press conference. From 10.15 a.m. he and the President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, Lothar Wieler, will be available to answer questions about the corona situation in lockdown. In the last week, the gentlemen mainly talked about the trend reversal that is once again emerging. The numbers in Germany remain at the same level, in some cases they are rising again.

The next nationwide easing step in Germany is the opening of hairdressers. At the last Corona summit, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) expected an incidence of 50 to be achievable on March 1. In the current RKI figures from Friday morning, however, the value is 62.6. It is unlikely that this will decrease in this way by Monday.

Spahn and Wieler at the federal press conference on the corona situation: RKI dashboard not available in the morning

Rapid tests and self-tests * are currently also finding a large place in the debate. Merkel was cautious on Thursday about a rapid relaxation of corona restrictions on their use. Merkel said after an EU summit, it must first be assessed what effect increased testing has. “And then you can think about whether we also have a little more freedom to open.” The procedure, however, cannot be “that we first define the opening and then see whether the testing helps us,” said the Chancellor . “In my opinion that would be too dangerous.”

During his appearance in the Bundestag on Wednesday, Spahn emphasized how important it is for him to look at several figures in context in order to consider the situation. “This pandemic cannot be reduced to a number,” said the Minister of Health. In connection with the rapid tests, Merkel said: In her view, it is not generally possible to do without observing the incidence values ​​of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants. However, she considered it possible that a “buffer” would be developed through increased testing, “so that the incidence could go slightly higher than 35”.

RKI President Wieler may also comment on what was going on with the RKI dashboard in the morning. There seemed to be inconsistencies in the information about the counties. For Bavaria, values ​​are sometimes reported that are almost twice as high as the day before. Then the dashboard was inaccessible for a while. “The data is currently being updated,” it said. It should be available again from 10 a.m. Then it will show whether the numbers are still that high.

Corona in Germany: vaccination sequence remains an issue

And the debate on vaccination * remains heated. Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) suggested a new prioritization of the Astrazeneca vaccine, which many people are reserved about and of which only a fraction of the available doses have so far been administered. “If this continues, we will be left sitting on a mountain of AstraZeneca vaccination doses. Nobody can want that with a vaccine that protects well, “said the CSU boss Editorial network Germany. “If the trend at AstraZeneca continues, there is no point in constantly setting new priorities. It would then make sense to immediately infiltrate AstraZeneca through the medical profession. Because we should inoculate everything that works as quickly as possible, ”said Söder.

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) countered that AstraZeneca was well received in his state. “In addition, it is not helpful if this very good vaccine is now completely unjustifiably given a slow-moving image,” Ramelow said RND. (cibo / dpa / AFP) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Kay Nietfeld / dpa