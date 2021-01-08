According to several media reports, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is examining his chances for his own candidate for chancellor.

According to one Report of the “Spiegel” sounded out he discussed the situation within the party last month. Half a dozen CDU members confirmed to the magazine that Spahn made phone calls to members of the state parliament, parliamentary group colleagues and state officials to find out their position on a possible candidate for chancellor.

A chairman of a CDU regional association said the “Bild” newspaper, Spahn thinks “very openly about running for office and says that very clearly in discussions”.

A CDU state parliamentary group leader also confirmed the health minister’s consideration. “Jens Spahn made it clear to me that he would be open to running for chancellor if his poll results in March were much better than Laschet’s.”

Spahn so far in the team with Laschet

So far, Spahn has supported Armin Laschet in the race for the CDU chairmanship. In a team they want to apply for the party leadership, but Spahn leaves the candidacy for the chairmanship in the race to succeed Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer to Laschet. The party congress will take place on January 15th and 16th. Angela Merkel no longer wants to run as Chancellor.

According to the “Bild” newspaper, according to information from several CDU representatives, Spahn said in various phone calls that he would consider a candidate for chancellor even if Laschet should take over the CDU chairmanship. Spahn spoke again and again with CDU district chairmen in order to promote himself at the grassroots level.

Spahn had just before Christmas said in the podcast of “Media Pioneer”: “I trust myself to be the CDU chairman, but also everything that follows from it.” is also called that because the party wants to see that you fight. “

In response to an inquiry from the “Bild” newspaper to Spahn as to whether he had sounded out chances of running for chancellor in telephone calls, he had his spokesman explain: “No, that’s not true. The minister is in constant contact with party members. Of course, it is also about the atmosphere before the party congress and promoting the team with Armin Laschet. “

Good but shaky polls

Spahn, who as health minister is one of the main political actors in the corona crisis, was able to refer to his poll status as the most popular politician in Germany in December. According to the representative poll by the Kantar opinion research institute for “Bild am Sonntag”, 52 percent of people in Germany hoped that Spahn would have “the greatest possible impact” in politics in the coming year – a record figure.

But the values ​​appear shaky: In the new ARD “Germany trend”, Spahn fell by eight percentage points at the beginning of the year to the lowest satisfaction value since May 2020. In this survey, the popularity for him is 56 percent. For comparison: According to “Germany Trend”, 72 percent of people are very satisfied or satisfied with the work of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU). That is one percentage point more than in December.

Meanwhile, the SPD accuses the CDU hopefuls Spahn of vaccination failure. Last week Vice Chancellor and SPD top candidate Olaf Scholz sent a juicy catalog with 24 questions to Spahn and the Chancellery. It asks, among other things, why the EU Commission “pre-ordered so few vaccination doses” and why “parts of the doses not used by the EU (…) were not ordered for Germany”. The paper also asks why the EU turned down higher delivery offers from Biontech and Moderna.

Spahn’s real estate business could also cause problems. In 2019, the minister Markus Leyck made Dieken the chief digitizer in the health sector – after buying an apartment from the ex-pharmaceutical manager for 980,000 euros. The personell aroused criticism at the time, as Spahn apparently took the co-shareholders by surprise with his decision on the basis of the new federal majority of 51 percent.

In addition, Spahn had acquired a “monument in a prime location” in Berlin-Dahlem in the Corona summer. The land registry gives the purchase price for the million dollar villa. But Spahn himself has filed injunctions against press reports about his house purchase.