BERLIN (dpa-AFX) – Anyone who is offered a vaccination against Covid-19 by the state cannot choose the vaccine administered for the time being. Making such a selection is not possible “at the moment and foreseeable” due to the current scarcity, emphasized Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) in an online discussion on Saturday.

The Chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission, Thomas Mertens, said that the two vaccines from Biontech (BioNTech (ADRs)) and Moderna, which have been approved in Europe so far, are “equivalent in terms of effectiveness and safety”. It is now too early to make relevant statements for other vaccines for which the approval process has not yet been completed.

In order to ensure adequate protection against Covid-19, the vaccine must be administered twice, according to the experts – with an interval of at least three (at Biontech) to four (Moderna) weeks. When asked whether it would be possible to administer vaccines from different manufacturers to one person, Mertens said that this was “under no circumstances” possible even with vaccines based on the same principle of action. Because so far there is “zero data”.

According to Spahn, over half a million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 for the first time since the vaccination started in Germany at the end of December. He countered critics who complain about the sluggish start of the vaccination campaign and link this with the currently applicable contact restrictions: “The vaccination now would not have made the lockdown unnecessary.” This shows the situation in Israel and Great Britain, where a larger proportion of the population has already been vaccinated.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), masks, distance and other protective measures against the spread of the coronavirus must still be observed despite the start of the vaccination. This shows a look at the number of people infected with the virus who die every day, said RKI President Lothar Wieler. Germany is still in a “difficult situation”.

Currently, the very elderly as well as residents and employees of retirement and nursing homes as well as medical staff at particularly high risk are vaccinated. The second group includes people between the ages of 75 and 79. According to the recommendation of the vaccination commission updated on Friday, teachers and educators belong to group with priority four, retail workers and people between the ages of 60 and 64 belong to group five. / Abc / DP / mis