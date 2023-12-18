Home page politics

From: Kilian Beck

Press Split

The CDU wants to continue to outsource asylum procedures. Spahn suggests Ghana. UN organizations reject the plans as “cruelty”.

Berlin – On Sunday (December 17th), CDU member of the Bundestag Jens Spahn once again called for asylum seekers from the European Union to be brought to a safe third country and their asylum procedure to be processed there. “If we do this consistently for four, six, eight weeks, then the numbers will drop dramatically,” Spahn told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung. This is in line with the CDU's draft basic program presented last week.

Spahn called for people to be deported to such third countries “within 48 hours”. According to Spahn, people should then be granted protection in these third countries. The CDU is still opening the way back to Germany in the form of “contingents” that Germany and the EU should accept again. The United Nations refugee agency UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) described such procedures as “ineffective and irresponsible”. Amy Pope, Secretary General of the IOM and Fillipo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, wrote this at the beginning of December Mirror. “Outsourcing” asylum seekers to third countries is against international law and an “act of cruelty”. Unusually clear words for two diplomats.

CDU politician Jens Spahn called for limiting illegal migration, including through the use of “physical force”. © dts news agency/imago-images

UN: Relocation of asylum seekers is “act of cruelty”

A few weeks ago, UNHCR in Germany appeared open to implementing asylum procedures outside the EU under strict guidelines. However, only if Germany takes “primary responsibility” for the procedures and then accepts people with refugee status. The Union repeatedly suggests the UNHCR as a possible partner for such plans. The organization should handle the procedures, which it describes as an “act of cruelty”.

Spahn also named specific states in which the asylum procedures should take place: Rwanda, Ghana, Georgia and Moldova. The British government recently failed in its attempt to force people into the Rwandan asylum system. The British Supreme Court banned the deportation flights. “You can't just push people back to any country, that's not possible,” said international lawyer Matthias Hartwig, summarizing the very detailed international law justification to merkur.de after the verdict. At that time, the lawyer did not categorically rule out the possibility of asylum procedures in third countries. However, the federal government must “carefully examine where asylum procedures at European level are possible”. The Supreme Court in London did this for Rwanda.

Increase in violence against homosexuals in Ghana

Ghana is a relatively stable democracy for the region and a safe third country in terms of asylum law. Nevertheless, human rights organizations recently warned of a massive increase in violence against homosexuals in the country and a possible tightening of homophobic laws. The federal government warns homosexuals to identify themselves when traveling in Ghana. After the Rwanda ruling, Hartwig emphasized another problem: In most cases, “hardly anyone spoke to the affected states” about whether they would be willing to accept refugees from Germany.

Greens: “Loss of reality under international law”

At the request of the CDU Prime Minister and Winfried Kretschmann (Greens), the federal government is currently examining whether it considers such procedures to be possible. Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is considered skeptical; she would rather have individual migration agreements with countries of origin. “Anyone who wants to outsource asylum procedures in this way suffers from a loss of reality under international law,” said Julian Pahlke, the political spokesman for the Green parliamentary group in the Bundestag, in response to the Rwanda ruling in response to an inquiry from fr.de. FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr supported such outsourcing of procedures. (kb with dpa and afp)