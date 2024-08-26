The attack in Solingen once again shows “painfully the consequences of this loss of control,” said Spahn. “The German borders must be closed to irregular migration.”

Three people were killed and eight others injured in a knife attack during a city festival in Solingen on Friday evening. The suspected perpetrator turned himself in on Saturday and was arrested. The Federal Prosecutor General is investigating on suspicion of terrorism.

According to media reports, the 26-year-old Syrian was supposed to have been deported last year. His asylum application was rejected, according to reports from the “Bild” newspaper, “Welt” and “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. According to the report, he was supposed to be deported to Bulgaria, where he entered the EU. He initially went into hiding, but after the transfer deadline had expired, he was reportedly granted so-called subsidiary protection.