In view of the growing resentment in the population, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) asked for understanding of the federal and state level of vaccination. “The vaccine is very scarce in the first quarter,” he said at a town hall meeting on Saturday. Without a doubt, the vaccination start was difficult, Spahn admitted. He can understand the impatience “very well”. There was a lot of frustration about unavailable hotlines and the issue of deliveries. He asked “for a piece of trust,” said the health minister. Vaccines are coming every week, and “little by little” there are more.

Spahn wants to stick to the previous vaccination sequence even after the European approval of the Astrazeneca vaccine. Nursing home residents, people over 80, nursing staff and medical staff who are exposed to a particularly high risk of infection or who work with vulnerable patient groups have first priority. For Germany, the Standing Vaccination Commission has recommended that the Astrazeneca vaccine only be given to 18- to 64-year-olds.

Older people should therefore continue to receive vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna in the future. There are enough 18- to 64-year-olds in the care sector who could now be vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine with high priority, said Spahn. There will be “a little more speed”.

At the vaccination summit, production capacities and delivery problems are to be discussed

On Monday, the federal and state governments want to discuss production bottlenecks and delivery problems with vaccine manufacturers and representatives of the EU Commission. Of Berlin Health Senator Dilek Kalayci (SPD) called on the federal government to ensure more planning security for the delivery of corona vaccines. “The uncertainty is too great for the countries. It arrives drop by drop and far too much changes, ”said Kalayci. On Saturday evening, the SPD politician wrote on Twitter that the delivery schedule for the Astrazeneca vaccine had finally reached her. For the first time there are only two deliveries – 26,400 cans on February 7th and 40,800 cans on February 17th

Brandenburg’s Minister of Health Ursula Nonnemacher (Greens) also called for “reliable delivery commitments”. The federal government and the EU are responsible for the procurement of vaccines. “I expect absolutely reliable and punctual deliveries from the manufacturing companies in particular,” she said.

Hamburg’s First Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) wrote on Twitter on Saturday evening that, according to the Federal Chancellery, the promised deliveries of the Moderna vaccines would now also be reduced. “How should you plan vaccinations?” He asked.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said it had to be checked whether other vaccines were also allowed. “The European regulatory authorities should also check the Russian and Chinese vaccines as soon as possible,” he told the “Welt”. If these are safe and efficient, they should also be used.

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach calls on the EU Commission to conclude contracts with the American vaccine manufacturer Novavax immediately. “It is important that there are still orders,” he told the Tagesspiegel. Tests show that the vaccine is very effective, especially against the B117 variant from Great Britain.

Meanwhile, criticism of EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) is growing after Astrazeneca announced that it would deliver just 31 million vaccine doses instead of 80 by the end of March. Leyen had accused the company of violating contractual agreements. The SPD is now in doubt.

“It is incomprehensible why the Commission has not had a fixed share of production capacities guaranteed”

The contract with Astrazeneca is not “as crystal clear and binding” as Leyen claims, the MEP Tiemo Wölken told Tagesspiegel. Therefore there is a “great scope for interpretation about the obligations “. It was “noticeable and incomprehensible” that no sanctions for late deliveries were agreed. “These would have had a disciplinary effect on the company. “

Lauterbach also described it as “incomprehensible why the Commission has not secured a fixed share of production capacities”. If these were in the contract, the EU countries would have received at least a certain percentage of vaccination doses even in the event of production stoppages. He rated the contract with Astrazeneca as relatively “soft as butter”.

SPD parliamentary group vice-president Achim Post accused Leyen of “half-baked statements” and called on her to be “clear and open”. “In view of the new corona virus, we need a convincing European vaccination strategy more urgently than ever,” he told Tagesspiegel.

The EU parliamentarian Wölken said that in the current situation it was right to find an amicable solution with AstraZeneca quickly. “We cannot allow ourselves a protracted legal battle, the outcome of which is uncertain,” he said. The priority must be to produce the vaccine faster and to ensure that the vaccine is also adapted to new mutations in the virus.