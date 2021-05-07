ofAlexander Seipp shut down

The corona incidences are slowly falling. 30 percent of people in Germany are vaccinated. Spahn and Wieler will report on the progress at a press conference today at 10 a.m.

Berlin – How is Germany getting out of the corona pandemic? How is it currently? These questions will be the subject of the press conference with the Minister of Health on Friday (7 May 2021) at 10 a.m. Jens Spahn* (CDU*) and the President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Prof. Dr. Lothar Wieler go.

The current numbers* give at least some reason for hope. Although the nationwide average is still beyond the decisive seven-day incidence of 100, at 125.7 on Friday it is well below the values ​​of the past few weeks. The incidence has fallen continuously, more and more circles are able to reduce their incidence below 100 and thus override the rules of the “Corona emergency brake” anchored in the Infection Protection Act.

The very important reproduction number, i.e. the average number of people infected by a person infected with the coronavirus, is now well below the important value of 1.0. In fact, this means that fewer and fewer people are infected with the virus and then spread it to fewer people.

RKI President Prof. Lothar Wieler and Health Minister Jens Spahn will answer journalists’ questions. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

During vaccination on Thursday (May 6th, 2021) another milestone* achieved, which should also be a reason to be happy for Spahn and Wieler: 30.6 percent of people in Germany now have at least one first dose of one of the Vaccines* received against the coronavirus. The full vaccination protection, with Astrazeneca* and Biontech / Pfizer* This is only after the second vaccination, so far 8.6 percent of the population have.

On Wednesday alone (May 5th, 2021) around 1.1 million vaccinations (1,092,765) were reported across Germany. So far this was the second day on which the limit of one million vaccinations per day was exceeded. The maximum value was reached a week earlier (April 28, 2021). At that time, 1,116,608 people had been vaccinated.

At the end of this week, Health Minister Jens Spahn and RKI President Wieler want to provide an overview of the progress. The focus will probably be on the current infection situation, vaccination progress and the easing for the immunized citizens. It starts at 10 a.m. First, Spahn and Wieler will talk about the Corona situation in Germany, then the journalists will ask their questions. (as) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

