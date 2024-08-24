Prague (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Society, the Czech Republic hosted the ninth Emirates World Cup for Arabian Horse Beauty for the 2024 season.

The championship, which was held with the participation of 55 horses belonging to 31 owners from the Czech Republic and the European Union countries, witnessed exciting competitions. It is the third Emirates World Cup for Arabian Horse Beauty Championship in Europe after the French and Danish championships, and is held in conjunction with the Prague International Arabian Horse Championship 2024.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, attended the competitions and crowned the winners. The gold title in the Stallion Championship was won by “Paris” for the Boulia Stud, the silver title was won by “Petros BA” for the BPH Paris Stud, and the bronze title was won by “Nico di Napoli” for Sarka Nemekova.

“Spaghetti M” owned by Piotr Podgorny won the gold title for fillies, leaving the runner-up and the silver title to “Katrina O” owned by Adam Ochan, while “Psyche Roscana” owned by Stadnina Kuni Cherchino Stud came in third, and the bronze title was won by “Psyche Roscana”.

Bogdan Maslink’s “Monarchio” won the Amharic Championship, winning the gold title, and came in second place. The silver title went to “KA Messi” of Paval Kanka, and the bronze title went to “Jamal AQ” of Laliska Bernardova.

“Benduga” owned by Suiko CZ and Nina Suskevikova won the gold title for mares, and came in second place. “Persia Touch” owned by the same owner won the silver title, and third place went to “Barisana BA” owned by BPH Paris Stud.

The Czech Championship is the ninth and penultimate championship of the first edition of the Emirates World Cup for Arabian Horse Beauty, and the final will be held in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on September 20 and 21.

It is worth noting that the Emirates World Cup for Arabian Horse Beauty includes 10 championships held in countries in the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Australia, South America and North America, in coordination with the relevant authorities in those countries, and cash prizes are allocated for the winners of the first five places in each round.