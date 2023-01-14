Spaghetti, here are the best brands according to Altroconsumo: the ranking

Other consumption has compiled a ranking of several brands of spaghetti: they are all there, from the best known ones, such as Barillato those that are more difficult to find on supermarket shelves, such as Italiamo or la Brand of the Consumer. Here are the best brands for Italian chefs, who evaluated both the package itself (among the parameters there are label, packaging, checking the net weight) as well as the presence of soft wheat and the absence of pesticides, as well as cooking and tasting .

The best spaghetti brands of 2023 according to Altroconsumo. Ranking

In first place, with a score of 79, the Altroconsumo judges awarded the 400 gram Barilla bronze spaghetti: it stands out as «Best of the Test», that is, the product that is unrivaled regardless of price. In the specific case 1.29 – 1.38 euros. According to the consumer association, it offers the best overall quality, regardless of price. Altroconsumo’s opinion: «Very appreciated in the taste test, these spaghetti also excellently pass the laboratory tests on contaminants and pesticides. The packaging should improve, which is now very heavy and made of two materials that are not easily separable when it is necessary to differentiate the waste”

In second place is Lidl’s spaghetti di Gragnano Italiamo, 500 g, with 78 points, costing between 0.99 and 1.09 euros per pack. Altroconsumo judges them to be of excellent quality.

On the podium ex-aequo La Molisana, with its 500 gram Spaghetti 15 (The price fluctuates between 1.19 – 1.50 euros per package), together with Pasta Armando (Produced in the province of Avellino: whose price ranges from 1 .39 to 1.59 euros per pack).

In the top-5, Granoro’s spaghetti: the Apulian company, with its Dedicato Spaghetti n.180. The 500 gram Gragnano IGP pasta from Pastificio Liguori follows in the wake at an altitude of 74 points with De Cecco’s spaghetti n.12.

