Indie developer Pedro Game Dev launched on itch.io on simulator definitive of eating spaghetti, already considered the Dark Souls of the kind, that is Spaghetti Questplayable for free in the browser.

Spaghetti Quest on itch.io

The player's objective is to eat a plate of spaghetti while dirtying the table as little as possible. On his adventurous journey he will have to contend with various courses, such as spaghetti with meatballs or bucatini all'amatriciana.

Note that all dishes will be served on the classic checkered tablecloth while listening to traditional Neapolitan music (could Funiculi Funicula be missing?)