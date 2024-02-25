Indie developer Pedro Game Dev launched on itch.io on simulator definitive of eating spaghetti, already considered the Dark Souls of the kind, that is Spaghetti Questplayable for free in the browser.
The player's objective is to eat a plate of spaghetti while dirtying the table as little as possible. On his adventurous journey he will have to contend with various courses, such as spaghetti with meatballs or bucatini all'amatriciana.
Note that all dishes will be served on the classic checkered tablecloth while listening to traditional Neapolitan music (could Funiculi Funicula be missing?)
Spaghetti for everyone
Developed for Ludum Dare 47 by Pedro Fuentes and Sergio Martinez, with graphics by Pablo Andrés, Spaghetti Quest also features the excellent voice of Paolo Vicenzi. This is not a very recent game, since it dates back to about three years ago, but since itch.io recently decided to report it, we are also offering it to you.
To play, use the mouse to move the fork, raise it, lower it and roll the dough.
