“In 2014 at ASL Roma 1 there were 10 administrations of anti Herpes Zoster in the over 65s, in 2015 there were 64, then 249 in 2021. In 2022, in the face of greater clarity made by the region, 3,356 doses were administered” , 13 times more in a year. “The results were achieved by creating collaborations within the ASL Roma 1: vaccination clinics connected to hospitals, forging collaboration with specialists and the Gemelli polyclinic hospital, with training carried out in July with the specialty directors and going to vaccinate in the RSA, as in Lombardy, and creating close collaboration with the oncohaematological departments of the Gemelli and Umberto I polyclinic “. This was stated by Antonietta Spadea, director of UOC vaccinations and international vaccination center, prevention department of the Lazio Region, speaking this morning, in Milan, at the event ‘Strategies and tools to increase vaccine prevention against Herpes Zoster’ by Italia Longeva.

The conference, sponsored by the Lombardy Region, the Lombardy Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), the Italian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics (Sigg), the Italian Society of Hygiene (Siti) and the non-conditioning contribution of Gsk, brought together institutions , experts and health actors to discuss the most effective strategies to increase vaccination coverage and share the virtuous experiences implemented in the area.

Today – Italy Longeva writes in a note – about 1 in 3 adults is at risk of developing shingles, caused by the reactivation of the Herpes Zoster varicella virus had as children – remained latent in the body, at the level of the nervous system – which causes cutaneous and neurological manifestations which can also be very painful, limiting the patient’s quality of life. In Italy over 150,000 people a year show symptoms of Herpes Zoster, the severity of which increases with age due to weaker immune defenses and the presence of chronic diseases. Among the consequences is postherpetic neuralgia, which occurs in about 25% of patients with debilitating pain and which can last for years. The vaccine remains the only preventive weapon to counter the onset of the disease and its complications.

“The National Vaccine Plan recommended anti-Herpes Zoster in over 65s and at risk – recalls Spadea – The plan highlights the type of savings, amounting to millions of euros, from vaccination against Zoster, both in terms of impact on quality of life and economically because shingles is a disease that costs a lot due to the complication of post-herpetic neuralgia and the use of painkillers is high”. The Ministry of Health, “in a circular dated 8 March 2021 – continues the expert – informed of the arrival of the live attenuated virus vaccine and of the new recombinant subunit vaccine. In the document there was information on the efficacy which, although valid in both, in the recombinant gives the advantage of guaranteed immunity, over time, even in the most immunocompromised patients. The 68% coverage against Herpes Zoster in those undergoing treatments, therefore they are immunocompromised, is important from a clinical point of view”.

The Lazio Region, “in November 2021 – adds Spadea – thought of procuring 20 thousand doses, equal to 10 thousand complete cycles, clearly defining the adjuvanted recombinant vaccine and inviting the ASL to use it, recommending it from 18 years for people with immunosuppression acquired congenitally and for people in whom there is no alternative to this vaccine, since the one with live attenuated viruses cannot be administered in these people. In April 2022, a further specification was made on the categories, reporting the doses based on the population for each of the 10 local health authorities”. After this further clarification and thanks to the “training and collaboration with specialists and hospital vaccination clinics”, in one year, the anti-Herpes Zoster vaccinations in the Rome 1 health authority alone went “from 249 in 2021 to 3,356 in 2022” concludes the expert .

On the importance of training, “in a survey launched to geriatricians – Francesco Landi, president of Sigg recalls in his speech – we measured the sensitivity to recommend the importance of vaccination. More than 90% recommend the flu shot, more than 50% the pneumococcus shot, but less than 20% of geriatricians recommend the one for Herpes Zoster. There are many barriers – he concludes – probably the reduced knowledge about the vaccine and its effectiveness, as well as logistical issues “.