It seems contradictory concept, but a spacious yet compact car is really possible!

Cars are special objects. Despite the fact that consumer products are very expensive, we have an emotional bond with them. Thanks to that emotional connection, we tend to forgive many disadvantages with the cloak of love. We are also happy to spend more money on a car that is more wrong with it.

Fortunately, Hester came by to confront us with the facts. A car also has to be practical. For example, Hester is looking for a successor to her Opel Corsa. Basically a very nice car: it drives great. Only Hester lacks a bit more space that the Dacia Logan used to have. In the end she should never have gotten rid of it, but yes, it’s no different.

Compact yet spacious car

Hester is very handy and sometimes renovates her house. She also regularly transports a bicycle and a large dog is added. Then you would say: take the most spacious MPV or station wagon you can find. But Hester doesn’t want the car to be too big. So maximum interior space and limited exterior dimensions. She was even thinking about a van, but is that useful? She hasn’t decided yet herself, so she asked if we had an idea.

Well, but we’re happy to help. The wishes and requirements for a spacious and compact car can be found below:

Current/Past Cars: Opel Corsa Buy / lease: Buy Budget: 5000-10,000 Annual mileage: 10000 Fuel Preference: Petrol Reason to purchase another car: Construction industry activities and mountain biking Family composition: 1p Preferred Brands / Models: Dacia Logan, Hyundai i20 No-go brands / models: Volvo station

Peugeot Bipper Tepee 1.4i

€7,445

2010

95,000 km

If you want maximum interior space with minimal exterior dimensions, the Peugeot Bipper is a great car. Think of it a bit like the Peugeot 107 among commercial vehicles. It is the minimum and that is, in principle, sufficient. Don’t forget that it is still a fairly modern car. In addition to the space in the trunk, the costs of keeping it all running are wonderfully low.

The 1.4 engine is not powerful and has to pull hard, it is a smooth block for its kind, but you should not be in a hurry. Neither does the person driving behind you. Comfort on short distances is ok, but anything longer than 100 km will affect your joints.

Renault Kangoo Family 1.6 16v Privilege

€8,950

2012

100,000 km

A step further than the Peugeot Bipper (seriously, who comes up with that name now?) We find the Renault Kangoo. A neat Ludospace. In the budget you can opt for a luxurious version after the facelift. That means as few teething problems as possible. As a passenger car, this is very interesting.

When it comes to space it’s a winner. The Kangoo also has a certain charm. It’s a utility product, but not the way some other brands approach it. If you want the looks of the Kangoo, but the size of the Bipper: there was also a Kangoo Be Bop (yes, French and car names…). Another option is a very late one Renault Grand Mode or Opel Meriva.

Mercedes-Benz A170 Elegance (W169)

€7,450

2012

65,000 km

Yes, a Mercedes-Benz! And then no Smart or something, but a real one! This second generation A-Class is a completely different car than its successor. The new one appeals to a completely different audience, but is quite conventional in concept. But yes, people are conventional, which is why the new one is selling so well). This generation does have a few advantages.

The seat is slightly higher, the car is more compact and more spacious. Make sure you go for the five-door, the three-door is unsaleable. The interior in this company is very high-quality, but a bit aged.

The base is from 2004, the copy we found was the last of the last. It is not a dynamic car and the seating position is wonderful (EV drivers feel right at home) with the double floor.

Citroen C4 Cactus PureTech Business

€8,900

2015

115,000 km

A heavily underestimated car and a very refreshing concept. The Citroën C4 Cactus is an almost Dacia-esque approach to the concept car, but fun. A C4 Cactus is a Frenchman with sjeu. The 1.2 engine is still quite smooth for a three-cylinder. Make sure you have the pre-facelift copy. They still have those cool “Airbumps”. It’s kind of a crossover of a crossover.

So you have an easy entry and you can drive full throttle over all thresholds. Firstly, because full throttle does not have very many consequences with 112 hp and because there is quite a bit of ground clearance. It is a typical French car that you just have to use or abuse. This car is still sold in South America, always a good sign if you are looking for a strong car.

Fiat 500L Lounge 0.9 Twin Air (330)

€8,900

2015

85,000 km

No, not an ordinary Fiat 500. They are very tight. The Fiat 500L is not just a slightly stretched 500, but really a completely different car on which the design of the 500 has been modeled. Is that bad? No of course not! It’s a wonderfully silly thing to see. It’s one of those cars that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

That does not alter the fact that the Fiat is not handy. Because it is a very practical car. The 0.9 engine is fine, provided you’re not in a hurry. Half throttle, riding on the torque, it is a great beetle. If you want to merge or overtake, you can go a little faster with full throttle for a huge consumption. It is a nice block, that three-pinter.

‘YOLO’ Mini Cooper Clubman Chili (R55)

€8,495

2010

115,000 km

You can also do something fun and practical. Of course, practicality is a relative term. In this case very relative. The Mini Cooper Clubman is a station wagon, but a very compact one. In fact, there are hatchbacks in this segment that have more space inside.

But admittedly, with the benches folded down there is quite a bit of usable space. There have even been Clubvans, commercial vehicle versions. We can be brief in terms of reliability: they are not.

Lots of little things and a few big issues are possible. Maintenance is seriously important with these Clubmans. There were people who thought it was nice after the purchase in terms of expenditure. A Mini needs a lot of care and then they last a long time. The advantage is that they are extremely timeless.

You can still sell it well in a few years. Also a big advantage: it drives really nice. By far the nicest of all the cars in this overview. Tip: rather a neat Cooper than an older Cooper S.

Conclusion:

In principle, the Peugeot Bipper – considered sober – is the most sensible purchase if you are looking for a spacious yet compact car. Low running costs, maximum space. The most mature car is the Mercedes, but it is also a bit boring. E tries to figure out how often you really need the space. There are otherwise plenty of nice cars to be found that can have a towbar behind.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

This article Spacious yet compact car (10k) – AB advice first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Spacious #compact #car #10k #advice