For the long trips through Europe, such a spacious C-segment station wagon is all you need, of course.

Today we are looking for a car for Autoblog reader Jens! Jens bought his current car 6 years ago, a Hyundai i20 of – then – two years old. It turned out to be a great car. The i20 drove from the art, was cheap to maintain and the purchase price was very affordable for such a fully equipped car.

Everything was fine. The i20 met Jens’ needs perfectly and was mainly used for commuting kilometers. But why does it have to go anyway? Well, that’s what Jens told us and we’re going to tell you too, because he got an adventurous girlfriend in the meantime. That is very nice of course, because they regularly make road trips through Europe.

Spacious C-segment station wagon

And that’s where the shortcomings of the i20 finally surfaced. The five-speed manual transmission and compact engine ensure that you have more than 3,000 rpm on the clock at 130 km/h. Not really relaxed if you want to drive to Lisbon or Malmö. A little extra space wouldn’t go amiss either. Jens has been hesitating between a crossover or station wagon. Jens only finds the handling much less with a crossover than with a station wagon.

Now Jens can easily switch to an i30 station wagon, but what other options are there? You have to be able to choose a lot in the budget, right?

You can read the wishes and requirements for the spacious C-segment station wagon for Jens below:

Current/Past Cars: Current car: Hyundai i20 GB-2015 / Previous cars: N/A Buy / lease: Buy Budget: €30,000 Annual mileage: 15,000 – 20,000 Fuel Preference: Petrol/(plug-in) hybrid Reason to purchase another car: Current car is too small Family composition: 2 Preferred Brands / Models: Toyota Corolla station, Hyundai i30 wagon No-go brands / models: Renault, Dacia, Peugeot

Consumption figures: Spritmonitor

Insurance: 35-year-old man from the province of Utrecht, 5 years claim-free, all-risk

Fuel: United Consumers

Toyota Corolla Touring Sports Hybrid Dynamic (E210)

€28,900

2021

35,000 km

What is it?

The most sensible choice you can make for any car is a young used Toyota with dealer warranty. The Corolla Touring Sports is a seriously good looking and roomy C-segment station wagon with nothing wrong with it. This is one of those cars that doesn’t excel in anything directly, but also hardly drops any stitches. We used to say it’s boring, but today there’s little difference from competitors in terms of exterior design and interior.

How does it drive?

Compared to the Hyundai i20, it drives masterfully! There is a choice of two powertrains: a 1.8 with 140 hp and a 2.0 with 180 hp. Go for the latter. Consumption is hardly higher, but it is just a bit smoother. Especially if you make some more kilometers it is nice. In terms of steering, it is just fine, but certainly not inspiring. This is a car that should appeal to a lot of people who think rationally.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 17.56

Fuel: €210

Weight: 1,345 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €60

Insurance: €95

Costs per month: € 365

Maintenance forecast

A young used Toyota with dealer warranty: you can’t go wrong! And that is true, because the Toyota Corolla has a reputation for being particularly reliable. This generation is also quite young, so major flaws have yet to come to light. In terms of maintenance, it is therefore not too bad.

Depreciation forecast

This is the only point where you will suffer relative pain, because from 30,000 euros you will of course depreciate something in the coming years. On the other hand, you only have to deal with the depreciation when you sell the car. Incidentally, Toyotas are relatively stable in value, partly because of their reliability.

Kia Ceed Sportswagon DynamicPlusLine (CD)

€29,945

2021

35,000 km

What is it?

A station wagon based on the Kia Ceed. Yes, with this generation the apostrophe is dropped. The previous generation Cee’d was nothing to be ashamed of, this (current) generation can simply be called very good. Just at least as good as the rest of the C-segment at this price level. In this case, there is a PHEV powertrain.

How does it drive?

Basically this Kia is not wrong, but you notice that this is not the most powerful PHEV ever built. It’s a great car if you’re doing much smaller commutes in urban environments and going out occasionally. The 1.6 GDI engine is not a powerhouse and the electric motor is also modest. So at longer distances it does not last. With a PHEV, the horsepower is not ‘big in size’, as it were. But on the other hand, everything is relative. From an i20, this is an oasis of calm with extreme performance.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 28.17

Fuel: €126

Weight: 1,508 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €38

Insurance: €80

Costs per month: € 244

Maintenance forecast

We estimate the maintenance forecast of the Kia to be about the same level as the Toyota Corolla. ok here you can find them with a dealer warranty, which is of course just a factory warranty that is still valid for a while. That is exactly the reason we recommend the Kia, because the warranty is a bit longer.

Depreciation forecast

This car costs about 38 grand new, so expect a considerable depreciation. Of course it is true that the longer you drive it, the more the depreciation levels off. But that is perhaps the only financial drawback to the Kia Ceed PHEV.

Cupra Leon Sportstourer 1.4 eHybrid VZ Business

€31,850

2021

25,000 km

What is it?

A fast luxury Seat Leon, but that is too short-sighted. And yet again not. Cupra is Seat’s sporty premium brand that will soon make Seat obsolete. Compared to the other cars in this overview, it is a relatively modern car. You will notice that in terms of infotainment and equipment. It is a bit of a semi-yolo, because the cheapest in the Netherlands is just not in the budget. Still, if you’re looking for a roomy C-segment station wagon with a little bit of squeamishness, we’d definitely recommend it.

How does it drive?

Yes, the Cupra Leon steers better than the Asians. Not only that, the powertrain has (much) more punch. In fact, renowned tuners know how to get up to 300 hp from this combination. But it is mainly the couple that makes it such a nice combination. The Cupra feels much faster and it just is. Disadvantage: if you use that power, it can also be seen in the consumption, but with the Corolla and Ceed you do not have the option. In terms of steering, the Cupra is not so much less comfortable than the above two, but you do have a little more dynamics and stability. Topper, this. Oh, in terms of consumption: this is an average that people actually get, but keep in mind that consumption with a PHEV can be very variable.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 28.82

Fuel: €123

Weight: 1,604 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €42

Insurance: €100

Costs per month: € 265

Maintenance forecast

Although the TSI engines have a bad reputation, this mainly applies to the engines between the period 2008-2012. The oil boat image is therefore more than 10 years old. It’s a pretty proven drivetrain. In many cases there is still a factory warranty and otherwise still a ‘fresh’ dealer warranty. In general, Asians have a slightly better name when it comes to reliability, but hey, this is level birthday drink talk.

Depreciation forecast

This is a tricky one, because for now we think it will be between an equivalent Volkswagen and Seat. So in that respect the name ‘Cupra’ is already stronger than Seat ever was. the copy that we found is just a little above the budget, but will still depreciate.

Yolo: Volkswagen Golf R Variant

€27,600

2016

75,000 km

What is it?

This is the fastest Volkswagen Golf station wagon ever built. That is not entirely true, because the facelift model has a 10 hp stronger engine. But yes, at 300 hp it doesn’t matter. It is the thickest Golf there is, so with very fine furniture, DSG automatic transmission, four-wheel drive and a rich equipment.

How does it drive?

Awesome! And it’s not just because of that motorcycle hangman. It’s a combination of factors. A Golf R sends above average well and this Variant is not much less. Because that little bit of agility that you give up with the station wagon, you gain back with stability at higher speeds. The nice thing is how everything is in perfect proportion. It is certainly not too hard an uncompromising street racer, but an excellent package that you can always use.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 9.68

Fuel cost: 393 (E5 98)

Weight: 1,474 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €77

Insurance: €150

Cost per month: 620

Maintenance forecast

Yes, with this Volkswagen you are going to make some concessions. It’s the reason why we say the Golf R is a Yolo. On the other hand, they are not such rolling time bombs. It’s just that anything more expensive with a 300 horsepower car. 19-inch tires, large brakes, thick brake pads: all parts are just a bit more serious and you can see that in the maintenance costs.

It is also a slightly older model with slightly more kilometers on the clock, so you will have to tackle something more often left and right. On the other hand, we have to be realistic: this is still a car with less than a ton on the clock that can easily last for years.

Depreciation forecast

If you haven’t completely given up yet, Jens, we have good news for you, because the worst is over in terms of depreciation. The Kia and Hyundai were new 35 grand, but this Golf is going fast towards 60 grand. In addition, cars for enthusiasts are always more popular. A Golf R will always sell well, while no one really dreams of a Kia PHEV station.

Conclusion C-segment station wagon

Now the question: which one should you buy? Well, that’s another tough choice. We would like to point out that the consumption figures can fluctuate enormously with a PHEV. The people at Spritmonitor do their very best, but if you drive much higher speeds (such as trips through Europe), that consumption will increase. That said, the best option is the Toyota Corolla. It’s that simple.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

This article Spacious C-segment station wagon (30K): AB Advice appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Spacious #Csegment #station #wagon #30K #Advice