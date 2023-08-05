A nice and spacious and practical youngtimer for 7 mille. What can you get if you make a lot of kilometers?

Suppose you have a few children and you can drive a nice youngtimer. That looks very nice then. Because that means that you can search for an obscure family car that would normally not be interesting as a second-hand car. We were therefore delighted when Olga sent us an application.

Olga and her husband have three children together, so you can understand that on vacation everyone brings a big bag and some junk. And also on the weekends on the way to sports mornings and parties: the car is packed. At the moment they have a Skoda Octavia and it has already been driven. Before that they had everything, including two Fiat Multipla’s!

Spacious and practical youngtimer

They are looking for a bigger and more practical car. Because the car can be put on the business, the costs are slightly less important. This means that a larger diesel would qualify. With a little petrol car of this age you will spend much more on petrol costs alone.

In short, what can you find? We went looking! There must be a bit of power to pull a horse trailer with Fjord pony. We do not know whether it is a small Fjord (Fjiesta?) or a large Fjord (Fjocus?), but the device must be able to pull quite a lot.

You can view the requirements for a spacious and practical youngtimer below:

Current/Past Cars: Skoda Octavia saloon from 2005, Honda Jazz, Fiat Multipla Buy / lease: Buy Budget: 7000 Annual mileage: 40,000 Fuel Preference: Gasoline or diesel, no idea, is Diesel still wise? Reason to purchase another car: The Octavia has arrived. Family composition: Five of us, 3 children (teenagers) Preferred Brands / Models: Especially practical considering the wishes, Volvo, Hyundai Tucson, Honda FRV, Ford (S-max?) Opel (Insignia?) Citroen, Porsche Cayenne. Can go in all directions. No-go brands / models: Not a jeep.

In terms of costs:

Consumption via Spritmonitor

Insurance: average of various providers (highest and most expensive crossed out), calculated with 5 claim-free years

Fuel price via United Consumers

MRB via tax authorities.

Mercedes Benz R280 CDI (W251)

€6,950

2007

235,000 km

What is it?

The ultimate space car if you like long trips. The Mercedes-Benz R-Class provides an almost unique driving experience. The base is the ML, but then it is lower and more spacious. This while performance and consumption do not suffer. On the contrary! The Mercedes R-Class is in many ways the ultimate MPV. Very luxurious, boundlessly comfortable and extremely spacious. Note: there are many versions, so check carefully what you want. A three liter diesel is the best choice. The petrol V6 is too weak and the V8 is too thirsty. There is a long version and a short version and you can choose from rear-wheel drive or 4Matic. Finally, there is a choice of an R280 CDI or R320 CDI.

How does it drive?

Funnily enough, like an ML, but a little better. The nice thing about such a big Benz is that everything is set up for maximum comfortable cruising. That’s why you also need a diesel, because they have enough torque to allow the 7G-Tronic to switch over. It is absolutely not dynamic, not really fast either. The car does not invite you to go for a nice walk, but you also do not have the moment to not have control. It is not an American from the 1970s, despite the fact that this car was built in America.

Costs R280 CDI

Consumption: 1 in 10.29

Fuel: €629

Weight: 2,095 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 215

Insurance: €95 per month

Costs per month: € 939

Maintenance forecast

haha! Very very old! Success with it! That is why we recommend going for the most carefully maintained R280 CDI. Especially because it only has rear-wheel drive (at least, from 2007 that was the case). Saves costs again to fix a transfer case. Electronics is also an important thing to keep an eye on. And furthermore you just have to take into account a lot of maintenance costs, because it is an old car that was very expensive new.

Depreciation forecast

Yeah, you’re not going to make a big deal out of this Collecting Cars or 20 years. Especially if you’re going to drive it a lot. Keep in mind that you’re going to scrap it, although we can imagine that such a car like this could get a second life in Albania as a VIP taxi.

Renault Espace 2.0 dCi Privilège Aut. (J81)

€6,500

2008

220,000 km

What is it?

The wise choice! Yes, a Renault Espace from 2008. We very consciously say 2008. The thing is, the first series of Espaces of this generation was ahead of its time, something that you saw in the reliability. That gradually got better as time went on. Ignore that 3.0 diesel, it is more unreliable than the Lexus IS220d. Just a simple 2.0 dCi is the best choice. You do not want to race with this and the consumption remains within limits.

How does it drive?

Yes, this is what Renault did very well. All those crossovers drive more or less the same. Like a small car raised. The Espace is a kind of spatial flying carpet. Driving dynamics are strange to me. However, you don’t have the feeling of being in a typical van, this is the Rolls of MPVs. The interior still looks very futuristic. In terms of performance: you should not expect anything from that, although the Espace is 300 kg lighter than the above R-Class, while the space is really immense.

Cost Grand Espace

Consumption: 1 to 13.4

Fuel: €491

Weight: 1,805 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 189

Insurance: € 90 p.m

Costs per month: € 770

Maintenance forecast

This overview is very good. Yes, sometimes something breaks on a Renault, but in many cases it is quite easy and inexpensive to fix. The advantage is that this car has the more modern 2.0 dCi and is from after the first facelift. Watch out for early copies with low mileage. They may have walked few kilometers involuntarily and often stood indoors (in a building with a gigantic Renault logo on it).

Depreciation forecast

This will write you off to zero. Not an SUV crossover, diesel and French. After 2-3 years of driving this might be worth 500 in trade, probably less. The old iron price, so to speak.

Chrysler 300C Touring CRD (LE)

€6,950

2005

160,000 km

What is it?

A piece of Austrian perfection. The 300C is a great thing in itself, but even more so as a Touring. It is one of the coolest station wagons of all time. The car shares some technology with Mercedes. The engine, transmission, bottom section and sump breather filter cap: it’s all Mercedes. The main drawback is the typical Chrysler interior. For its time (and for a Chrysler) it was quite nice, but in 2023 it is sad.

How does it drive?

Like an S-Class (size) car with the refinement of an A-Class. That’s no offense, but you notice that this car doesn’t drive as well as the W211 generation of the E-Class. The car feels even bigger and heavier than it actually is. That gives it a certain charm. Incidentally, it is many times better than the American sloops from the 1980s and it is certainly a nice companion on the highway. This is a car that improves enormously from a set of fresh A-brand tires.

Cost 300C Touring

Consumption: 1 in 10.75

Fuel: €602 p.m

Weight: 1,845 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 189

Insurance: € 100 pm

Cost per month: € 891

Maintenance forecast

In this overview it seems to be not too bad. The engine is the same V6 as in the Mercedes R-Class. Please note that some parts are a bit more difficult to find that are specific to the 300C. Chrysler dealers no longer exist in the Netherlands. They are, of course, large cars over 17 years old. So even with a ‘neat copy’ you have a few grand in overdue maintenance.

Depreciation forecast

Here too you will write off to zero. Many kilometers, heavy car, diesel, American. Not really the recipe for a classic in the future (then you have to have the 300C SRT-8).

YOLO: Range Rover Sport TDV8 HSE (L320)

€6,250

2008

240,000 km

What is it?

A moving safe. And not so much because the doors close so nicely or there is something of value in them. No, it’s mainly because of the rather high BMI. Despite the fact that the Range Rover Sport is not even that spacious, this device does weigh a bit: way too much. But OK, we just decided that performance isn’t important, nice cruising is. The Range Rover Sport is the finest in this. When everything works, this is a great long-haul car. You sit wonderfully high, but also upright and yet secure. A special feeling that makes you feel superior to the plebs that sit a meter below on the asphalt. proletarians!

How does it drive?

Yes, where that name ‘Sport’ comes from, no idea. There is nothing sporty about it. Although Land Rover called the car Range Rover, technically it is a Discovery. This car is slightly less luxurious, but considerably more spacious and more practical. Oh, and a nicer character. In terms of driving, it is almost identical. The steering is distant, the engine has seriously little power for the weight and it really drives like a boat. Seriously, if you want to park, send your kids to the bonnet with bumpers and mooring lines.

Cost

Consumption: 1 in 8.24

Fuel: €785

Weight: 2,645 kg

Motor vehicle tax: € 306

Insurance: € 155 per month

Costs per month: € 1,246

Maintenance forecast

If you have found a neat copy, it is a matter of keeping it tidy as long as you can afford it financially. Will cost you 5 grand a year anyway. But hey, deductible hey! If you have bought a pig in a poke, then it may be that the first turn to put everything ‘on point’ also costs 7 grand. Tip: FIRST find a good Land Rover specialist in the area, treat him to a cake and do the purchase inspection with him. Maintaining a Range Rover Sport is like having lunch with a tiger. Things can go well, but a catastrophe is never far away.

Depreciation forecast

No idea who is ready to take over Range Rovers with 5 tons on the clock, but there will probably be a market for this too. The biggest drawback is that it is not a ‘real’ Range Rover. You also have those and they are not very much more expensive. The real Range Rover has more grandeur, a dual-opening tailgate and the same engine. But this also applies: you write this down to zero and everything you get is a bonus.

Conclusion search spacious and practical youngtimer

They are not in the list, but a Volvo V70 or Mercedes-Benz E220 CDI Combi are of course the most sensible choices if you want a lot of space for this money. Personally, we strongly recommend slightly increasing the budget (or lowering the requirements). In many cases, you really buy someone else’s misery for 7 mille.

Now that is not a problem, but if you manage to increase the budget to 10 grand, then much neater cars with slightly more Christian mileages will pass by. Even then you have just as much guarantee that it will go well, but we noticed how big the difference was in condition and mileage. That said, this application cries out for an R-Class, although the Chrysler is a very nice alternative.

