He is the first French astronaut to lead a mission on the International Space Station. Thomas Pesquet leads the Crew-2 team, which is made up of three other crew members. The ship took off this Friday at dawn, on a trip that is expected to end on Saturday morning. This is the third manned flight in which SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, participates.

Crew-2 is already underway. The NASA and Space X mission began its journey to the International Space Station, where it will remain for six months, with the aim of studying the effects of zero gravity on human laboratory brains, among other tasks.

Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency is the first European astronaut to lead a NASA and SpaceX mission and will be in charge for a month. He is accompanied by three other astronauts, the American Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur from NASA and the Japanese Akihiko Hoshide from JAXA.

“Now that I have the experience, I will have the opportunity and the honor to be the station commander during the second half of my mission. That mainly means being in a leadership role and passing on that experience that I received during the course of my first mission. “said Thomas Pesquet in an interview with RFI and France 24, before takeoff.

The Crew-2 team, moments before liftoff for the International Space Station, in Cape Canaveral, United States, on Friday, April 23, 2021. © AFP / NASA

(News in development …)