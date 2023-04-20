starbase. The Starship rocket, developed by the American company SpaceX for trips to the Moon and Mars, exploded during its first test flight shortly after takeoff in Texas, according to the video transmission of the company of billionaire Elon Musk.

The gigantic rocket successfully lifted off at 8:33 a.m. local time (1:33 p.m. GMT) from Starbase, SpaceX’s space base in Boca Chica, Texas.

The booster was scheduled to separate from the Starship capsule three minutes after launch, but the separation did not occur and the rocket exploded.