About four minutes after takeoff and during its first test flight, SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft exploded in midair. The space rocket, from Elon Musk’s company, was launched from the Bocha Chica platform, near Brownsville, Texas, United States, where hundreds of people had gathered to watch its ascent.

It was supposed to mark a milestone in the history of astronautics, but shortly after an apparent successful launch, the Starship rocket succumbed.

The 120-meter-tall spacecraft, the world’s largest, exploded in midair four minutes after being launched from the Boca Chica platform near Brownsville, Texas, United States.

Hundreds of people had come to the vicinity of the platform to witness the takeoff of the uncrewed test flight. Instead, however, they watched as the rocket’s motors ignited in a ball of flame and smoke.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX company device expected, at best, a 90-minute debut flight into space.

However, the upper module of Starship did not separate – as designed – from the Super Heavy, the lower module. And the combination vehicle was observed to flip from one end to the other, just before detonating.

