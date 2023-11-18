Starbase (United States) (AFP) – This Saturday, SpaceX launched the largest and most powerful rocket ever built, the Starship, whose two modules successfully separated before exploding, according to Elon Musk’s company.

The Starship successfully separated from the Super Heavy propulsion deck, which did not survive its scheduled descent after an explosion, according to live commentators from tycoon Elon Musk’s company.

The 120-meter-high rocket took off shortly after 7:00 a.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT) from the SpaceX base in Boca Chica, Texas.

The Starship module, placed atop the rocket, successfully separated from the Super Heavy booster module, but both parts of the rocket exploded before beginning their scheduled descent, according to SpaceX.

The rocket comprises two floors: the Super Heavy propulsion and its 33 engines, and the Starship ship.

“What we believe at this time is that the second floor automatic flight termination system appears to have been activated very late,” a SpaceX commentator explained in a video.

For space industry analyst Laura Seward Forczyk, “it was a fantastic partial success.” This launch “exceeded my expectations,” she explained to AFP.

This second SpaceX test flight has been closely watched by NASA, which has this ship for its return missions to the Moon.

“An opportunity”

The director of the US space agency, Bill Nelson, congratulated SpaceX on Saturday for the “progress” made on this launch, referring to an “opportunity to learn and then fly again.”

SpaceX’s Starship rocket, the largest in the world, and its Super Heavy booster © Gal Roma / AFP

“Together, NASA and SpaceX will take humanity back to the Moon, Mars and beyond,” he wrote in X.

On April 20, Starship lifted off for the first time in its full configuration, but several engines malfunctioned and SpaceX intentionally blew up the rocket four minutes later.

Chunks of concrete were catapulted by the power of the engines and a fire broke out in a nearby regional park. The US aviation regulator (FAA) opened an investigation before finally giving the green light on Wednesday to a second flight.

Over seven months, the launch pad was rebuilt and a water “deluge” system was installed and tested to attenuate sound waves and limit vibrations.

However, environmental groups have sued the FAA for incorrectly evaluating the environmental impact of the new rocket. In the first test, the two floors failed to separate in flight, but this Saturday they did.

To correct this, the separation system was modified, Musk said during a conference in October, adding that testing this system would be “the riskiest part” of the second flight. “I don’t want to raise too much hope,” he warned.

The flight plan was the same as in April: the ship was to make an “almost complete return to Earth” and land in the Pacific, off the coast of Hawaii, Musk said.

Reusable

But Starship development does not appear to be fast enough to live up to the plans of NASA, which has signed a contract with SpaceX.

A modified version of the machine is to serve as a lunar lander to take astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time since 1972.

This mission, called Artemis 3, is officially scheduled for 2025, a date that seems increasingly unrealistic.

The huge Super Heavy-Starship, from SpaceX, at the Starbase launch pad in Boca Chica, Texas (USA), on November 17, 2023 © Timothy A. Clary / AFP

Musk turns Starship into “a means of transportation to any destination in the solar system,” including Mars.

Its goal is to establish an autonomous colony on the red planet, to make humanity a multiplanetary species.

If Starship’s size is “absurd,” he explains, it is because building a “permanent base on the Moon and a city on Mars” requires transporting millions of tons of cargo.

Starship is larger than NASA’s new megarocket, SLS (98 m), and the legendary Saturn V, the rocket of the Apollo lunar program (111 m).

But the real innovation of Starship is that it should be completely reusable.